Left: Rex Ahern of Falls City, Neb., 7, steps out of a small aircraft while donning a “Top Gun” shirt during an open house for the Iowa Western Community College aviation maintenance program at the school’s facility next to the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Iowa Western has expanded and improved its certified aircraft technician school, with the help of a $475,000 grant it was awarded in 2022 by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a press release from the college. The grant helped fund targeted recruitment campaigns to attract veterans, high school students and underrepresented populations into aviation maintenance. As a result, Iowa Western has significantly increased enrollment and doubled the number of women in the program. The college also purchased new tools for the program. Right: Abraham Lincoln High School sophomore Camden Wyant, right, and his dad, Tyler, get under the hood of a small plane during an open house for the Iowa Western Community College aviation maintenance program at the school’s facility next to the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport on Saturday, March 18, 2023.