Volunteer and St. Albert High School student Lena Rosloniec, second from right, chats with Josephine Zywiec, 6, fourth from left, as the youngster eats dinner with her grandma, Mary Novotne, right, and her friend Michael Skipton during the final Lenten shrimp boil of the season at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 24, 2023. St. Peter’s is known for its twist on the Lenten fish fry, and the church held two shrimp boil dinners this year. Folks can still get their fish fix this week, as St. Patrick Catholic Church and Queen of Apostles-Corpus Christi Catholic Church will host their final fish fries of the season on March 31.