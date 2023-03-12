At right: Powder cannons paint the sky as runners and walkers take off from the 100 Block during the start of the annual Shamrock Shuffle on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The 5k fun run and walk, a benefit for The 712 Initiative, was a success despite the sleet and rain trying to spoil the morning. More than 500 participants braved the elements for some green-colored fun, with 194 men and 334 women hitting the course, according to the online race results. Evan Huseman of Des Moines was the overall race winner, crossing the finish line at 17:51.