The Golden Spike Monument stands tall in the background as kids rush to grab candy-filled eggs during the annual Easter egg hunt hosted by Martinwood Christian Church on Saturday, April 1, 2023. It may have been April Fools’ Day, but the children attending were not joking around as it took just a few minutes for the roughly 2,000 eggs scattered across the park to be collected. Free lunch was also provided and special numbered necklaces found in certain eggs earned kids prize baskets. The Rev. Mike Bitter, who runs the church with his wife, Ruth, at 2022 Eighth Ave., said it was the second year of holding the event. He said their goal is to help bring the community together, and events like these do just that. “It’s for the community,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing we want to do, is bring people together to meet their neighbors.”