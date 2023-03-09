GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley highlights education and the economy in visit to Council Bluffs
The economy and education were two of the notes former United States ambassador to the Unite…
The economy and education were two of the notes former United States ambassador to the Unite…
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Abraham Lincoln High School will induct three distinguished alumni into its Hall of Fame at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 13 in the school auditoriu…
Clara Teigland has excelled in the classroom, on the basketball court, on the soccer field and in several other areas, but she may soar to eve…
Trivium Life Services will open a coffee shop later this spring to provide work and connection opportunities for its clients.
Sure, the Council Bluffs Police Department’s traffic unit issues tickets if you’re caught speeding or arrests you if you’re driving while into…
A Mexican official says two U.S. citizens missing since their violent abduction Friday in the northern Mexican border city of Matamoros have b…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.