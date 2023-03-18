From left, Lezli Griffen, Sue Schmidt, Kirsten Botello, Bethany Kalin, Meagan Botello, Lori Lindberg and Melissa Minshall raise their drinks for a toast as the group not only celebrates St. Patrick's Day, but also the final breast cancer radiation treatment for Schmidt, at Barley's on Friday, March 17, 2023. Schmidt said she received treatment at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, and she's grateful for the hospital's oncology team. She finished chemotheraphy on Jan. 26 and radiation on March 16.