Police vs. firefighters in epic eating contest to raise money for veterans

Grilling Ribs

The Council Bluffs Police and Fire departments are going head-to-head this afternoon in a contest of physical endurance and mental fortitude to raise money for area veterans.

Blood might be shed, and there will almost certainly be tears, as some of the city’s finest first responders compete to see who can put away the most barbecue ribs in the name of interdepartmental rivalry.

The winning department earns bragging rights, while the losers suffer shame and indignity. Everyone will endure the meat sweats.

The police and fire departments will also be competing in a “bucket challenge,” according to a post on the CBPD Facebook page. And the departments will be auctioning a “Hero basket.”

The chow down showdown will take place today at the Texas Roadhouse, 3231 S. 24th St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will be used to help veterans in need. The restaurant will also be open for lunch for the holiday.

