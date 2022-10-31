Ponca Tribe of Nebraska breaks ground for Prairie Flower Casino expansion

The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska broke ground Monday on a new 60,000-square-foot expansion of Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa.

The expansion, scheduled for completion in summer 2024 will feature more than 600 games, a sportsbook, and more dining and entertainment options.

“It was just four short years ago that we did the ribbon cutting to officially open Prairie Flower Casino,” said Rebecca Sullivan, Interim Chairwoman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska. “At that time, we came with hope, as we did 32 years ago when the federal government reinstated our tribe.”

The groundbreaking took place on Restoration Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the day President George H.W. Bush signed the Ponca Restoration Act — Oct. 31, 1990 — which restored federal recognition of the tribe after the United States terminated the tribe in the 1960s.

When the tribe was terminated, it ceased to exist in the eyes of the federal government, and its land and holdings were dissolved.

Since its restoration, the tribe has grown and thrived.

“We have five tribal administrative offices, three clinics; Ponca Express is our transit; we have economic development, we have gaming, we have housing and we have a lot of land in Niobrara, Nebraska, which is our homeland,” Sullivan said.

The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska service area includes parts of western Iowa, eastern Nebraska and South Dakota.

The tribe is hopeful that the casino’s expansion will continue the past few decades of growth.

“By expanding the casino, we are looking at more opportunities for our tribe, more opportunities when it comes to jobs and more opportunities when it comes to services that we will be providing to our members and other Native Americans,” Sullivan said. “We can be proud of what we have here.”

The tribe expects the expansion to create about 200 jobs for the community, for which the City of Carter Lake is thankful.

“From the start, Prairie Flower Casino has brought energy and excitement to the city, given back generously to our community, and worked with city officials to make certain the city’s objectives aligned with their growth plans,” Carter Lake Mayor Ron Cumberledge said. “The City of Carter Lake looks forward to growing alongside Prairie Flower Casino.”

Since it opened in 2018, Prairie Flower Casino has used revenue to invest in service supporting members of the tribe and the community. The casino has contributed more than $28 million to support Tribal services, like expanded healthcare, job training, cultural preservation and social services. In addition, more than $2.3 million has been donated by Prairie Flower Casino to the City of Carter Lake to support police, fire, infrastructure and general community improvements.

The current casino will remain open during construction.