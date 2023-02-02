If you love the great outdoors and need some college credit this summer, or just want a summer job, Pottawattamie Conservation is now accepting applications for paid internships and park aides.

The environmental education intern will work primarily at Hitchcock Nature Center, and will assist the education coordinator and county naturalists with developing programming for groups and individuals, including the county’s summer camps, but also schools, special events and the general public.

The environmental education intern will also create content for social media, blogs and newsletters, and staff the reception desk at the nature center.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, have a valid driver’s license and be attending or planning to attend college in the conservation/education field.

In addition to an environmental education intern, Conservation is also looking for full-time park ranger interns at the county’s five parks — Arrowhead, Botna Bend and Old Town, and Hitchcock Nature Center and Narrows River.

The ranger internships will “require a considerable amount of physical activity, including walking, standing, kneeling, crouching, reaching, stooping and climbing,” according to the application website. Duties include but are not limited to supervision of other seasonal staff and volunteers, public safety, public relations, park maintenance and environmental education.

Park ranger internship applicants must have a valid driver’s license and good driving record, and not have been convicted of a felony in the past two years. CPR and basic first aid certification is also preferred.

Park ranger internships are open to individuals 18 years of age or older and attending or planning to attend college in the conservation/natural resource field.

Seasonal park aides will assist the park ranger with management of their assigned park, including maintenance and public relations.

Park maintenance includes but is not limited to mowing, trimming, pruning, trash removal, routine building maintenance and cleaning and stocking supplies in park facilities such as restrooms, shower houses and shelters.

Conservation is also looking to fill a couple of positions at Mt. Crescent Ski Area — chairlift operator, and ski and snowboard instructor. Applicants for both of these positions must be 18 years of age or older.

For more information on the internships and job opportunities with Pottawattamie Conservation, visit pottconservation.com/about/employment.