Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation presents county board with $125,000 for land acquisition

The Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation presented an oversized novelty check for $125,000 to the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors during the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The check represents part of the purchase price of Pottawattamie Conservation’s acquisition of 93 acres of land adjacent to Hitchcock Nature Center from the family of Doris Ferguson, who told her children that after she was gone, she wanted the land to go to the county. The county board voted in November to approve the purchase for $1,175,000.

“One of Conservation’s strategies was to find partners and other funding sources to replenish the land fund that the supervisors used, and over the next nine months we’ll be working on other avenues to try to replenish those dollars,” Conservation Director Mark Shoemaker said at the meeting.

Conservation Foundation President Judd Knispel, past president Lori Shields and board member Kathy Fiscus were on hand to present the check.