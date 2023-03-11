After 17 years as a member of the Pottawattamie County Board of Health, Dr. Barbara Lee decided it was time to step away when her current term ended.

“I felt they needed to get some young ideas going,” Lee said in an interview with The Daily Nonpareil. “And I am retirement age.”

Lee, a veterinarian, joined the City of Council Bluffs Board of Health in 2006, just a couple of years after opening Valley View Veterinary Clinic with her husband, Dr. Jody Strohbehn. And she was the only board member who remained on the board after the public health department was moved under the purview of the county in 2016.

Lee was appointed by then-Mayor Tom Hanafan after expressing an interest in public service, and she stayed on the board because she enjoyed the people she worked with and the work they were doing.

“It was mostly the people I was working with and meeting people other than just on the board, the people that were involved in helping the city and helping the county,” Lee said. “They needed the help, we needed to have a board to be able to get their ideas going and it was rewarding that way, trying to to help, give my opinion and serve the community.”

As a member of the board, Lee helped the community navigate two pandemics — H1N1 in 2009 and COVID in 2020 — though she credits the county’s director of planning and development, Matt Wyant, with leading the charge against COVID.

“He’s probably the most dedicated and most informed person,” Lee said. “He would just have everything organized and bring it to the table so we as a group would discuss quarantines and isolation, and help propose ordinances.”

Wyant, alongside Public Health Administrator Maria Sieck, presented Lee with a plaque in appreciation for her years of service at the Feb. 28 Board of Supervisors meeting.

“We’re here today to offer our biggest thank you to Dr. Barb Lee for volunteering her time to sit on the Board of Health in Pottawattamie County for 17 years,” Wyant said. “Pottawattamie County has been fortunate enough to have Dr. Lee call it home. It’s not often that you see so much community spirit in one person, let alone a family.”

When it came time to choose someone to replace Lee on the board, the county’s Board of Supervisors didn’t have to look far to find them.

Unbeknownst to Lee, her daughter Amber Strohbehn applied for the seat.

Strohbehn is a veterinarian like her parents, though she took a slightly different path.

After earning a degree in chemical engineering from Iowa State University, Strohbehn worked for agribusiness giant Cargill for nearly 10 years. But when the 60th anniversary of her grandparents’ veterinary clinic came about, she was ready to move back to Council Bluffs and join the family business.

Her grandfather, Dr. Arthur Strohbehn, opened Strohbehn Veterinary Clinic in 1955 where he practiced veterinary medicine for 49 years, until the day of his death in 2004. Her father and her aunt, Dr. Jill Engelstad, operate the family clinic, while her mother operates Valley View.

Lee remarked to her daughter that she was thinking of stepping down from the Board of Health, and said how nice it would be if Strohbehn could take her place, but that was the extent of their conversation about it until Strohbehn was appointed.

“I reached out, and I said I was interested in applying … because, after moving back, I have two young kids and I wanted to move back to the area to raise my family, and I just thought it'd be a great way that I could give back to the community with, I guess, with my area of expertise,” Strohbehn said.

Strohbehn hasn’t attended an official Board of Health meeting yet, but she’s looking forward to it and to filling her mother’s shoes.

“I’m honored to be selected to fill her spot, because she is such a huge mentor to me,” Strohbehn said. “And she provides 40-plus years of experience as a veterinarian.”

Lee is very proud of her daughter’s decision to join the board.

“I've always been proud of her for whatever, whatever she's ever done and I'm happy she's going to continue the community service that the Strohbehns have done all these years,” Lee said.

Lee also hinted that it might be nice if her daughter followed in her grandmother’s footsteps as well.

Dorothy Strohbehn, Arthur’s wife, served on the Council Bluffs City Council from 1972 to 1983, and was selected by her fellow council members in 1974 to serve as the city’s first (and to this point, only) female mayor.

Given that they work together, and even live near each other, Strohbehn knows that her mother will be a bountiful resource.

“I know that if there's anything that comes up, especially in the first year or so that I'm on the board, if I have any questions or need guidance, she's available to help me,” Strohbehn said.

Meanwhile, just because Lee is stepping down from the board of health, that doesn’t mean she’s ready to step away from her veterinary practice.

“I don’t ever plan on quitting,” she said.