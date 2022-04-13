Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors opens meetings to public comments

If you have a gripe or a concern about the goings-on in Pottawattamie County, the Board of Supervisors wants to hear from you.

A new “Public Comment” section will appear on the board’s weekly agenda, open to any resident who has something to say and wants to say it to their faces.

The policy used to be that public comments were only accepted if they were in relation to something on the agenda, while the board was discussing that particular agenda item. That policy is still in place, but now, at the end of each board meeting, 30 minutes will be set aside for anyone to talk to the board about whatever is on their mind.

There are a few caveats: Speakers are limited to two minutes and are asked to talk about only a single topic. Speakers are also supposed to direct their comments to the board as a whole, not to any one individual supervisor and refrain from personal attacks, either against board members or anyone else in the community.

To ensure access for all residents, anyone who requires accommodation due to a disability is asked to contact the board office at least three business days prior to the meeting. For anyone for whom English is not their primary language, they are allowed to bring an interpreter with them. In these instances, the speaker and the interpreter will be given four minutes to allow for the time it takes to translate.

The board reserves the right to alter the rules as they see fit. For example, if a large number of people want to speak, they may be given only one minute instead of two.

The new public comment policy went into effect at the board’s April 12 meeting.

