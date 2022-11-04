 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pottawattamie County burn ban lifted

On Thursday, the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management department requested that the state fire marshal lift the current burn ban.

Emergency Management based its request on the amount of anticipated precipitation in the most recent weather forecast, and its assessment that harvest is close to 80% complete throughout the county, according to the press release.

Emergency Management urges residents to use caution in the first few days following the precipitation, as drought conditions have worsened in some areas of the county. Dead wood and vegetation won’t take long to dry out and easily support rapidly spreading fires.

Emergency Management also requests all residents sign up for Alert Iowa emergency notifications at pcema-ia.org. During emergencies or critical events, communication is key, and the Alert Iowa system is the primary method of distributing alerts and information.

