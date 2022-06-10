Pottawattamie County employees to receive pay increase thanks to new union contract

Pottawattamie County employees will be receiving a pay bump on July 1 after the county Board of Supervisors approved a new union contract at Thursday’s meeting.

Full- and part-time employees represented by the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees will receive an across the board 4% pay increase at the start of the 2022-23 fiscal year. The contract runs through FY 2024-25, and ends on June 30, 2025.

In addition to the pay increase stipulated in the contract, the board also approved two memorandums of understanding between the county and the union.

An MOU is a nonbinding agreement that states each party’s intentions to take action, conduct a business transaction, or form a new partnership. In this case, both the county and the union agree to the terms stipulated in the MOUs, but they will not formally become part of the contract until a later date.

The first MOU deals specifically with maintenance and custodial staff at the county jail. In addition to the 4% raise, maintenance and custodial staff assigned to the jail on a permanent basis will receive an additional 50 cents per hour.

Any maintenance and custodial staff assigned temporarily to the jail or juvenile detention facility will also receive an additional 50 cents per hour for every hour worked in those facilities.

The second MOU involves the county’s communications center employees. Beginning July 1, 911 dispatchers will be switching from the eight-hour shift they’re currently using to a 12-hour shift similar to the one the county’s Sheriff’s Deputies Association agreed to last year.

A majority of communications center employees voted in support of the 12-hour shifts, according to AFSCME union representative Julie Dake Abel.

“As recruiting and retention is more difficult these days, most employees were willing to help,” Abel wrote in an email. “This can save the county money in overtime costs as well.”

Abel would like to see the county acknowledge the “sacrifices” county employees have made over the last few years when allocating the next round of American Rescue Plan funds.

“Hopefully, the county will see that all these county employees in 911, Secondary Roads and under the Courthouse contract are essential employees,” Abel wrote.

The contracts were negotiated between Abel and Pottawattamie County Director of Human Resources Jana Lemrick.

The board meeting was rescheduled from Tuesday in part due to the election.

