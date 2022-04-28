Pottawattamie County hires a consulting firm to help design public health building

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors voted recently to approve Boyd Jones Construction as a design consultant for the proposed public health building.

Matt Wyant, director of planning and development for the county, recommended Boyd Jones to the board at its April 19 meeting after receiving nine bids for the $10,000 contract, and interviewing five companies.

Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture is designing the building, and Boyd Jones was contracted to sit in on the meetings between Alley Poyner and the county to help guide the process, Wyant said in a phone interview.

“The construction industry has changed so much with supply chain issues and costs — they won’t even guarantee a steel price until it’s loaded on the truck ready to go — so you have to have a general contractor who’s able to sit there with you and contract out to their different (subcontractors) and industry experts that they know to make sure the project is even actually feasible to happen,” Wyant said.

Boyd Jones will assist in the decision making on everything from building layout to what materials should be used in the construction. The Omaha-based construction company will also help determine whether the county wants to use precast sections, which could potentially save both time and money.

“We’re so early in the design phase, we don’t even have a total cost of what this building would be,” Wyant said.

With Boyd Jones on board, the first cost projections for the project are due on May 6, Wyant said.

Wyant said he is hoping the cost estimates come in around $8 million. Then, if approved by the board, the project will go to bid for each of the different parts of the structure.

The county is working with a different bidding process than it is used to, Wyant said. Previously, the county would contract one architecture or engineering firm to come up with plans, which would be sent out to bid as one package. Wyant hopes that by sending out the bids for each individual part of the building, the county will save money.

Money is another reason why Wyant recommended Boyd Jones.

“What really stood out about Boyd Jones was that they, number one, they were the only ones that said anything about being mindful of public funds,” Wyant said. “Of course, that’s what we have to do every day, so it was great to hear that. Two, they had already been putting some thought into this, in how to be innovating and working with precasts, to potentially save up to 30 days of construction time. You save construction time, you save money.”

Using a consultant in the preconstruction phase like this also makes it easier to change or modify plans, Wyant said.

“The building, as designed right now, is not designed as a precast structure,” Wyant said, “but they can look at this and modify the design now to say, ‘hey, this could potentially work, if we go with 12-foot sections of precast or 14-foot sections for precast,’ then it can still make the design that the building is with little modifications. If you were to already have your construction documents ready when you’re going out there, then you would miss out on that savings of what precast are giving you.”

Given the current supply chain issues and fluctuating prices, Wyant is extremely mindful of the cost. It’s not set in stone yet that construction will begin anytime soon.

“It’s exciting to see the way the construction industry is going, but it’s also scary entering into these things,” Wyant said. “We’re hopeful that a project like this will be able to happen, but with the prices of everything right now, it might be that we do have to wait on it.”

The proposed public health building would replace the county’s current system, which is scattered around the county, with the health clinic in a leased building, and offices split between the courthouse annex and Iowa Western Community College.

The new building would centralize everything, and would also house the WIC clinic and the medical examiner.

