Pottawattamie County officials graduate from leadership academy

A handful of Pottawattamie County officials recently went back to school, and they all graduated with flying colors.

At the last county Board of Supervisors meeting of the year, on Dec. 27, the board recognized five county officials who completed a leadership training course offered by the National Association of Counties.

The High Performance Leadership Academy is an online 12-week program designed to equip frontline county government employees and elected officials with practical leadership skills that they can take back to their communities.

“At Pottawattamie County, we believe learning is a lifelong process,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Tim Wichman said in a press release. “The extensive training these individuals received will be very beneficial in making critical decisions and continuing to provide outstanding service for our residents.”

The five HPLA graduates are Public Health epidemiologist Candy Heyer, Human Resources director Jana Lemrick, Finance Officer Becky Lenihan, Supervisor Justin Schultz and Public Health nurse Angela Walker.

“It was really nice for me, as a supervisor, to go through it, because I got a totally different perspective on what’s going on in Pottawattamie County,” Schultz said at the Dec. 27 board meeting. “It really is something that I think this county really oughta keep sending people to. It can do nothing but good for us, and I think the return on investment is going to be seen very quickly with the group of people I went through it with.”

Lemrick agreed, saying, “I think we’re all better employees for having gone through this training. The program was rigorous at times, but worth the time invested when considering how this will help our departments strategize and communicate.”

The recognition for completing the training came during Schultz’s last meeting as a county supervisor, after serving two terms.

When asked about his time at Pottawattamie County, Schultz demurred, and instead spoke about the county employees with whom he worked for the last eight years, according to the press release.

“There’s an awful lot I’m proud of during my time with Pottawattamie County,” Schultz said in the press release. “There will be time for me to reflect on our successes, but right now it’s not about me. We have outstanding employees, outstanding department leadership, and training our employees through programs like the High Performance Leadership Academy helps put Pottawattamie County in a position to be successful.”

For more information about NACo’s High Performance Leadership Academy, visit naco.org/resources/education-and-training/naco-high-performance-leadership-academy.