Pottawattamie County places bounty on dam-building beavers

During its Jan. 10 meeting, the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors approved a “beaver bounty” program to help mitigate damage caused by the industrious rodents’ construction projects.

“Beavers can place a lot of stress on many areas of our infrastructure, with dams preventing water to flow to designated areas,” Board Chairman Brian Shea said in a press release. “Pottawattamie County is responsible for maintaining many roadways and drainage ditches in our area, and some of these dams can end up causing a lot of damage, costing our county a considerable amount of money to repair. We hope this program helps in minimizing the possibility of that happening.”

Beaver dams can clog drainage systems, causing water to back up onto someone’s farmland, sometimes as much as 10 feet deep. The county has to tear the dams out, allow the debris to dry and then burn it.

“It’s just one of those maintenance things; we always have maintenance on everything we do, but this is one of the ones that, certainly, if we trapped them and didn’t have them around there, we would eliminate a lot of problems,” Bernie Bolton, a commissioner with the East Pottawattamie Soil and Conservation District, said at a December 2022 board meeting. “We have a beaver pull in, build a dam, we spend $1,000 to $2,500 to tear them out and two months later those little engineers go right back to work and build it right back again. It just seems like a waste to me and my colleagues, to tear them out and they build them back.”

Pottawattamie County will pay a $25 per beaver bounty during trapping season, which runs from Nov. 15 to April 15.

Many counties in Iowa have their own beaver bounty programs, including Shelby County, which has been paying beaver bounties since 2012. To receive their reward, trappers must adhere to rules and regulations of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and follow specific steps outlined by Pottawattamie County.

Trappers will be required to complete a claim form detailing the location and date of their catch, and, if applicable, provide proof of landowner permission to trap on the landowner’s property. Trappers will also need to complete a W-9 form, allowing the county to issue payment.

Once the beavers have been harvested, the trapper must contact a park officer at Arrowhead, Botna Bend or Hitchcock Nature Center. The park officer will confirm the harvest, send the forms to Accounts Payable and a check will be issued to the participant.

“There are a few processes we need our participants to follow in order to make this program possible,” Shea said. “But we’re optimistic that the added incentive we’re offering will help us, as it has other counties in our area.”

Pottawattamie County has allocated a total of $5,000 for the program. Once those funds have been expended there will be no more payments issued for the season. County officials plan to evaluate the effectiveness of the program this season before considering whether the program will continue in the future.