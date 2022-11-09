Pottawattamie County Republicans win big on Election Day

Democrats may have averted a “red wave” nationally on Election Day, but Pottawattamie County decisively voted Republicans into office in every countywide race.

With four candidates vying for three open Supervisor seats, someone was going to be left out, and voters decided to go with the three Republican candidates — Scott Belt, Jeff Jorgensen and Susan Miller.

Belt, the only incumbent on the ballot, received 16,307 votes, or slightly more than 26% of the total votes cast; former Pottawattamie County GOP chair Jeff Jorgensen received 16,016 votes, or 25.7%; and Susan Miller, who served four years on the Carson City Council, came away with 17,163 votes, or about 27.5% of the total count.

Miller was excited when she realized she was elected to the Board of Supervisors.

“This is great news,” Miller said outside the county auditor’s office Tuesday night. “I've been on this 11-month job interview, and I've been all over this county, and I just can't wait to serve the people of the county.

“I've got a lot to learn, and I'm good at listening. I've been attending the county supervisor meetings practically all year just so I can flatten this learning curve, and I'm ready to hit the ground running.”

When asked for a comment, Jorgensen, who chose to wait for the results at home with his wife, Mary Beth, sent a text message.

“(Tuesday) night, Pottawattamie County voters decided that they wanted a Board of Supervisors who would work together for the betterment of our great county," he wrote. "That is what I’m committed to do, working with all members of the board to make Pottawattamie County a better place to work and live.”

After being elected to his fourth term on the board, Belt was quiet and reserved, but very glad that he will be able to continue serving the people of Pottawattamie County.

“I'd like to thank all the citizens of Pott. County for the support in my election, and I look forward to serving them for another four years," Belt said. "It's been a pleasure this far."

Lone Democratic candidate Jeff Shudak, who held an early lead with absentee voters, knew he was fighting an uphill battle. He received 12,478 votes, or slightly less than 12.5% of the total ballots cast.

In a statement released by the Shudak campaign late Tuesday night, Shudak expressed some disappointment, but was conciliatory in defeat.

“Although the results weren’t what we hoped for (Tuesday night), I want to stress that I respect the will of the voters of Pottawattamie County, as we all should, at every level,” Shudak said. “I’m also really proud of the campaign we ran and the coalition of folks we put together.

“I congratulate the new and continuing members of the board. I hope they will work to represent all of the residents of Pottawattamie County.”

In addition to the Supervisors race, Pottawattamie County also voted to retain County Attorney Matt Wilber and County Treasurer Lea Voss, both Republicans who ran unopposed.

Deputy County Recorder Andrew Moats, also a Republican, also ran unopposed for the recorder position. Current Recorder Marilyn Hebing was appointed to the position last year, when previous Recorder Mark Brandenburg retired. Hebing chose not to run for election, and she is expected to return to her previous position as office and passport manager once Moats is sworn in on Nov. 15.

“I’m extremely grateful to the voters of Pottawattamie County for believing in me and giving me this opportunity,” Moats said in a phone interview with The Daily Nonpareil. “I’m excited to continue working for Pott. County and serving alongside the awesome team we have in the Recorder’s Office. I’m ready to put the campaign behind us and get to work doing the job.”

Early or absentee voting accounted for 6,580 ballots, compared to 22,590 ballots that were cast on Election Day, for a total of 29,170 ballots cast in Pottawattamie County. The county has 64,991 registered voters, which puts voter turnout at about 45%, according to the unofficial results.

When the county auditor’s office released the first batch of results, which consisted of the early and absentee ballots, shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, Democrats were in the lead in almost every race statewide, but as thumb drives from around the county were dropped off and tabulated, county Republican candidates quickly closed the gap and then surpassed the Democratic vote totals entirely.

The county Board of Supervisors will canvas and certify the election results Tuesday morning before its regular weekly meeting.