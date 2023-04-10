The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors is taking its show on the road Tuesday evening a town hall meeting in Oakland.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for supervisors to discuss in person the latest county developments with residents who might normally be unable to attend the board’s weekly Tuesday morning meeting. It will also allow those residents to comment and ask questions.

“While our weekly meetings are open to the public, we understand some of our residents aren’t able to attend meetings on Tuesday mornings,” Supervisor Susan Miller said in a news release. “Our intention with this town hall meeting is to provide another avenue for our residents to hear from Pottawattamie County, and for us to hear from them. Discussions like this really promote a two-way engagement.”

In addition to the county supervisors, several department leaders are also expected to attend and present brief updates about their departments’ recent endeavors, followed by a Q&A session.

“We’re here to serve, and hearing varying perspectives can spark great dialogue,” Miller said. “There are great things taking place in Pottawattamie County and we want to celebrate those victories while looking ahead to a promising future. It’s important all our residents have voices that are heard.”

The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Oakland Community Building, 614 Dr Van Zee Road.