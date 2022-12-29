Pottawattamie County terminates tech contract for new time clock system

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to terminate a contract with a technology company that had been unable to fulfill its end of the deal in a timely fashion.

In Aug. 2021, the county entered into an agreement with Tyler Technologies for $127,818 for new timekeeping hardware and software that would more easily interface with the county’s payroll software, also supplied by Tyler. The goal was to make the entire system more efficient for everyone, from hourly employees clocking in to the auditor’s office, which facilitates payroll.

Currently, county departments utilize one of three methods for keeping track of hours worked — ESS and Kronos, which are companies that make time and attendance software and hardware, and pen and paper, the data from which is ultimately entered into a spreadsheet and sent to the auditor’s office.

Unfortunately, there were a “multitude of problems” with Tyler’s equipment, according to CIO David Bayer, who runs the county’s IT department.

The primary problem was that the punch clocks the county was going to use were not compatible with the badges county employees use to clock in and out, despite Tyler’s promise that they would.

“We even sent a sample badge to them, and they said, ‘yes, it works,’” Bayer said. “When we got the clocks installed, the badges did not work. They said it would take three to four months to solve.”

The badge issue, along with other problems that would also take three to four months to fix, made Bayer wary of going forward. After contacting other customers who said that they had been having their own issues with the Tyler hardware and software, Bayer and HR director Jana Lemrick spoke with the county’s various department heads, and decided it was time to step back and reassess the situation.

“It wasn’t the right time to spend that money when it wasn’t the product that we thought we were going to get,” Lemrick said.

Since Aug. 2021, the county has paid Tyler $102,507 for the new hardware and software. Of that amount, Tyler will credit $90,417 to the county’s account, leaving the county with a loss of $12,080.

For now, the county will be sticking with ESS and Kronos, both of which work just fine, although the hardware is becoming a little dated.

Recently, the badge reader that the Building and Grounds department used stopped working. To find a replacement for the 12-year-old hardware, Bayer looked to eBay, because Kronos had stopped building that model, which only emphasized the county’s need for new equipment.

The current badge-reading hardware is old and needs to be replaced, Bayer said.

The county was hoping to kill two birds with one stone by integrating the new Tyler technology, including badge readers, from Tyler, but since that deal is not moving forward, the county still has to replace the readers for the seven departments that use them.

Bayer requested $25,352 to purchase new Kronos hardware for the seven departments that use that system.

Lemrick also pointed out that the county doesn’t currently utilize all of the features Kronos provides, and that perhaps there’s a way to get that system to do what the county wanted the new Tyler system to do.

“Kronos has advanced, and we just need to have conversations with them about, how can they help us make those things work?” Lemrick said.

Lemrick also said that the two departments that use pen and paper to keep track of time and attendance will be moved over to Kronos after the first of the year.

Pottawattamie County still contracts with Tyler Technologies for its finance, payroll and tax systems, so the termination of this agreement doesn’t signal an end to the county’s relationship with Tyler. The county will be more than happy to reevaluate Tyler’s time clock hardware and software in the future.

“We’re hopeful after speaking with Tyler that maybe after some time they’ll get these bugs worked out, and they’ll have a product that will work,” Lemrick said.