Pottawattamie County to replace decades-old seating outside the juvenile courtroom

The chief juvenile court officer for Iowa’s 4th District Court made a rare appearance before the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this week to request funding to replace the furniture in the waiting area outside the juvenile courtroom.

“One of the very first impressions that I had when I came on is, I stepped out of the (elevator) doors up there, and the seating area up there is some very long, old bench seatings, and it is not inviting,” said Chief Juvenile Court Officer Curtis Hamstra, who started in August. “At the risk of offending our Detention friends, it looks like a Detention lobby, and one of the things that we have transitioned from in juvenile court is from the ‘nail ‘em and jail ‘em’ to how we work with the families and how we engage, and I think that that starts the moment you step off the elevator.”

The current fifth floor furniture predates County Attorney Matt Wilber, who was first elected to the job in 2002.

Hamstra contacted two vendors to see what options were available. One vendor came back with “a less than desirable quote, and the chairs did not look good,” he said. But the other vendor came back with a more favorable proposal.

The county will be ordering five sets of two chairs connected by a small table in the middle, and two oversize chairs for plus size guests.

The new chairs will have Lenox steel frames and easy-to-clean upholstery. The cost, including delivery and installation, is less than $5,000, Hamstra said.

Before voting to approve the request, Board Chairman Tim Wichman asked why the State of Iowa wasn’t paying for the 4th District’s new chairs.

“In regards to that, I’ve gone to my contacts at the state, and we’re not set for juvenile court for that type of thing for about another two years,” Hamstra said. “That’s part of the strategic plan for us, and I was told it’ll take me two years to have this request go through.”