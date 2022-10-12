Pottawattamie County unveils HOT new slogan, logo

Pottawattamie County officials hope to inflame residents’ passions with a new rebranding effort — including a new logo and slogan— unveiled at a press conference Wednesday at Hitchcock Nature Center.

The new logo features a blue blocky capital “P,” emblazoned with a stylized yellow and orange flame, while the new slogan, “Find Your Fire,” serves a dual purpose: it evokes both the search for whatever it is that sparks your interest, and the connection between Pottawattamie County’s present and future, and its indigenous ancestors.

“We have such a rich history,” county supervisor Justin Schultz said. “And as we set out to develop our new brand, it was evident that we needed to find a way to link it to our past.”

The people from whom the county derives its name — the Potawatomi — lived in this area only briefly, yet their influence still resonates in local names and customs.

“Their land management practices are still used to this day, and I think it’s important that, as we started to move forward with this effort, that we paid homage to them,” Schultz said.

In the Potawatomi language, their name means “Keepers of the Fire.” They are one of three tribes from around the Great Lakes region that were once one people, known as Neshnabek, or “Man Sent Down From Above.”

The county rebranding started about two years ago, at a department head retreat, according to board chairman Tim Wichman.

“From that retreat, into our continued meetings, it was determined that a unified look for our county was needed to provide clarity to our residents of who we are, where we are and the services we provide to better serve our residents,” Wichman said.

Over the next several months, all of the county department websites will be migrated to pottcounty-ia.gov to provide a single source for all county information. All county departments will also have a uniform look to their logos, websites and social media.

County signage and vehicles will also sport the new logo eventually.

“The letter ‘P’ and the fire in the logo will be very recognizable,” Wichman said.

Credit for the soon-to-be-very-recognizable logo and slogan belongs to Pottawattamie Conservation’s Kylie Gumpert, the department’s promotions and outreach coordinator, who submitted “Find Your Fire” to a countywide employee contest.

“We said that we would give $100 to the employee that comes up with the idea,” Wichman said.

Wichman assured the gathered crowd that the prize money came from the board personally, not the county’s coffers.

Gumpert, who is originally from Omaha, used to spend time on her grandparents’ land in Crescent, “roaming those hills with a farm cat,” she said.

“I did some research about county history and the Potawatomi tribe,” Gumpert said. “And I knew some history of the county, that ‘Keepers of the Council Fire,’ was part of its meaning behind Potawatomi. I wanted to keep that history in there while modernizing it a little bit.”

When she was told that her slogan was the one the county was going with, Gumpert said she felt weird.

“It was kind of a slow process for us to dwindle down, and then when the group finally decided on this one, I felt weird about it,” she said. “I don't know, when it's your idea, I don't want to, like, insert too much more influence on it, like where it goes from there. So I tried to walk that line of just kind of letting the group make their own informed decisions.”

The county enlisted Right Idea Creative, a Council Bluffs-based advertising agency, to help come up with a logo to go with the fiery new slogan.

“We gave them a couple different options,” Schultz said. “We said, what would market the best?”

Both Schultz and Wichman thought that “Find Your Fire” was going to be it, but they waited for the ad agency to make its recommendation.

“Right Idea came back and said, ‘yeah, we think this is gonna be the best marketable way to go,’” Schultz said. “It pays tribute to the Native Americans that ultimately caused this. ‘Makers of Fire,’ that's who they were. And so it pays homage to them, and we're pretty excited about that.”

After Schultz didn’t make the cut during May’s primary election, he knew that the county rebranding was going to be one of the last major projects he had a hand in. He wanted to make sure it was seen to fruition before his term ended.

“I think it's fantastic that we've gotten to this point,” Schultz said. “I talked about this being one of my last projects, and I think, for me, knowing that I'm coming off the board, I wanted to make sure that I've done my best as a supervisor to lay the framework for people that are coming after me, as well as our employees, to have something that they can carry on and be proud of.”

Schultz was quick to point out that the rebranding project was a group effort from the entire county.

“I got to be a part of it, and I'm super thankful for that,” he said.

Schultz also credited the county’s new public relations manager, Craig Carlsen, as being instrumental in taking all of the diverse ideas and turning them into something coherent.

“He was able to kind of, and I don't want to call it a mess, but he was able to kind of take all these ideas that we had, and all these great things, and just basically shape it into what we have now with our logo and our slogan and our branding,” Schultz said.

To learn more about the county’s rebranding, visit pottcounty-ia.gov/find_your_fire. There are videos that explain what “Find Your Fire” means, and why it was the right choice for Pottawattamie County.

“Hopefully people like it,” Gumpert said.