Pottawattamie County's 'expression of community' earns national recognition

Pottawattamie County’s response to COVID-19 has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties.

Once a vaccine was available, the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department, led by its Public Health Leadership Team, organized a number of no-cost mass-vaccination clinics throughout the county. The clinics ran from December 2020 to May 2021, and saw more than 55,000 doses distributed to about 30,000 area residents. But the clinics would not have been so successful without the assistance of local community members.

“The one thing you will always find in our county is the willingness of our community to roll up our sleeves and do whatever it takes to help out one another, especially in times of need,” County Board Member Justin Schultz said in a news release. “As a collective, the Board of Supervisors is eternally grateful to the citizens of Pottawattamie County for their efforts during such an unprecedented time in history.”

Pottawattamie County residents ensured that the vaccination clinics were staffed by local volunteers and members of the nonprofit and business communities. Local elected officials and county employees from a variety of departments also assisted in making sure the clinics were staffed and organized.

“The expression of community we saw during the clinics was a real inspiration in what had been a long year and a half,” County Director of Planning and Development Matt Wyant said. “I have to thank the Board of Supervisors for their support during this time. The Board stepped up and with their connections and guidance it turned into a true community event.”

The public health department held 38 clinics around the county in order to provide vaccination opportunities to as many people as possible. The first clinic served about 500 attendees, which quickly grew to about 3,000 at subsequent clinics. The leadership team’s goal was to get everyone in and out within 20 minutes, a goal that was routinely met by clinic staff and volunteers.

NACo’s annual awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

“All across the country, counties are working tirelessly to support residents and drive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” NACo President Larry Johnson said. “This year’s Achievement Award-winning programs showcase how counties work every day to build healthy, safe and thriving communities.”

Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health and civic engagement.

“What a great honor it is to receive such wonderful recognition,” Schultz said.

Started in 1970, NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program is designed to recognize county government innovations. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received, according to the news release.

The National Association of Counties (NACo) unites America’s 3,069 county governments. Founded in 1935, NACo brings county officials together to advocate with a collective voice on national policy, exchange ideas and build new leadership skills, pursue transformational county solutions, enrich the public’s understanding of county government and exercise exemplary leadership in public service. Learn more at www.naco.org.

