“Whereas family and community health, economic stability, and human relations in all communities are improved by diversity and integration, and we recognize Fair Housing Month, it is time that we reflect on the importance in communities, states and the nation to affirm civil rights and oppose discrimination,” Walsh said, reading the proclamation.

“It’s so families who are looking for rentals or housing in every price range have a fair shot of having a home, and that’s where realtors like us come in, and we help facilitate that from start to finish,” said Treynor realtor Nikki Woods. “We want to make sure that every person, no matter what they look like, no matter, race, color, creed, religion, familial status, they’re entitled to get the home of their dreams, and that’s what we’re here for and that’s what fair housing is for.”