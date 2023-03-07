As Pottawattamie County Attorney, Matt Wilber has seen one tragic situation after another unfold for more than 20 years. That’s what happens when it’s your job to prosecute people who commit horrific acts. You have to sift through the evidence, elicit testimony from victims and witnesses and, unless you’re able to strike a plea agreement with the defendant, argue in front of a judge and 12 of your fellow citizens why that person’s actions are so heinous that they deserve to be removed from society.

And it can take a toll.

“Some cases sort of stick with you emotionally over time,” Wilber said during the March 2 Citizens’ Police Academy session. “I prosecuted Martin Dreher, was one of the first Class A felonies I did, and it was a sex assault case.”

It was August 2004, and a 21-year-old Creighton University student was jogging along the Wabash Trace Nature Trail — she ran cross-country for the school — when she was attacked.

“I’ll probably choke up, ‘cause I still do,” Wilber said. “I know I have PTSD over that case.”

The woman was attacked and dragged into the woods, where she was sexually assaulted.

Wilber spoke about how difficult that case was.

“It wasn’t hard to prove,” he said. “It was hard emotionally to handle.”

Wilber, in only his second year as county attorney, made a rookie mistake by letting himself become too attached.

“I had not quite learned the lesson of, keep yourself certain emotionally distanced from your cases,” Wilber said.

Dreher was convicted in April 2005 and was sentenced to life in prison.

“About two years after that case was over with, I got an invitation to (the woman’s) graduation party, and I was like, ‘do I go, do I not, do I go, do I not?’” Wilber said. “And so my wife and I went, and I showed up, and the door opens and she’s there, and I just started bawling and she started bawling; she gives me this big hug.”

As awful as the circumstances of the case were, Wilber was able to come away from it knowing that what he does actually matters.

“Those are the cases that sort of stick out, you know, because there’s so many times where I feel like, ‘I don’t know if we make a difference,’ you know?” Wilber said. “I mean, I do the best I can on every single case, but it’s like, ‘Do you really make a difference overall?’ And in that case, the answer is yes.”

Most of Wilber’s cases, however, don’t have nearly as positive an outcome as that one, even if he wins.

Wilber told the CPA class about another case from the mid-2000s: a young man who had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia when he was a teenager. He started self-medicating with marijuana, to quiet his thoughts, and eventually moved on to methamphetamine.

“Little pro tip — meth is actually not a successful medication for paranoid schizophrenia,” Wilber said.

The young man knew he was ill and was trying to control it the best way he knew how. He even tried to get himself checked into a psychiatric ward when it all got to be too much.

“He says, ‘I need to be committed. I’m hearing voices in my head and I think something bad is going to happen, and I need to be committed,’” Wilber said. “And the hospital goes through their checklist, and they’re like, ‘Do you currently feel homicidal?’ ‘No.’ ‘Do you currently feel suicidal?’ ‘No.’ ‘Sorry, you don’t meet the criteria, have a nice night,’ and they let him go.”

The next day, while high on meth, the young man goes to a neighbor’s house where he strangles and beats his neighbor to death.

“And now I’ve got a first degree murder case to deal with, this now 24-year-old kid,” Wilber said. “And I meet with his mom and … she’s like, ‘The system failed my son,’ and I had to agree with her.”

But, as county attorney, Wilber had a job to do, which was to get this young man off of the street.

“It was an insanity defense, which didn’t fly,” Wilber said. “I’m not saying he wasn’t sick. He was very seriously mentally ill; he made it worse with meth. It was a bad case, and he just seemed so pathetic when he got sentenced. I mean, he was just like a lost puppy.”

Usually, when he reaches the end of a case, Wilber feels more “bummed out” than anything.

“It was just a sad deal, and I see his mom is totally distraught and he’s just like a lost puppy, ‘What’s happening to me?’ as he gets led out, and I still remember that,” Wilber said. “But, you know, I can’t have people that are going to freak out and beat their neighbors to death. You can’t have them on the streets, and so I said, we just have a job to do.”

These days, Wilber does his best not to take his work home with him, to not get so emotionally involved in his cases.

“I try not to get all emotionally wrapped up in them because then you’re just a gibbering idiot, and you’re not good to anybody,” he said. “I mean, there’s a reason why professions like mine, we drink too much, you know, marriages suck. I do a pretty good job of compartmentalizing.”