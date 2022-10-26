Radio host Larry Elder, Gov. Reynolds among speakers at county GOP's annual dinner

Conservative talk radio host and author Larry Elder will be the keynote speaker at the Pottawattamie County GOP’s annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner on Friday.

“We are excited to have a great list of special guests at our upcoming Lincoln Reagan Dinner,” Pottawattamie County Republicans chairperson Starlyn Perdue said in a press release. “Larry Elder of California continues to be a strong supporter of our conservative candidates across Iowa and we appreciate his support in Pottawattamie County.”

The fundraiser will also feature remarks from Sen. Chuck Grassley, Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04), Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is one of five United States governors to have received an A from the Cato Institute’s 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card.

“Pottawattamie County is new to Iowa’s 4th District after redistricting so this will provide an opportunity for the citizens of our county to meet our new congressman,” Perdue said. “Secretary of Ag Mike Naig is a strong advocate for our agricultural community and Secretary of State Paul Pate and his team work hard to ensure our elections run smoothly and securely.”

State Attorney General candidate Brenna Bird, who has been endorsed by 73 of Iowa’s 99 county sheriffs, and State Treasurer candidate Roby Smith will also be in attendance.

“Our great slate of conservative candidates are working hard together every day to bolster our growing economy with historic income and retirement tax cuts, support our law enforcement, promote agriculture across our state, and defend our freedoms,” Perdue said. “With the election less than two weeks away, we are excited to offer this opportunity to the residents of southwest Iowa to hear from our candidates firsthand at our Lincoln Reagan Dinner.”

The fundraiser is being held Friday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Treynor Community Center, 11 W. Main St. The event is open to the public, with a $25 donation per person. For more information or to RSVP, visit pottcountygop.eventbrite.com or email pottcogop@gmail.com.