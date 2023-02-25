Registration is underway for Pottawattamie Conservation’s annual Maple Tree Tap.

The event, held at Botna Bend Park in Hancock, will provide participants an introduction to the basics of syrup making, from tapping trees to bottling the final product. Participants will also have an opportunity to explore the syrup shack at Botna Bend, and learn how the syrup is made for Conservation’s annual Pancake Feed.

If it’s warm enough, and the sap is flowing, participants can get a taste of fresh sap right from the tree.

The event takes place outside, and participants are asked to dress appropriately for the weather.

Registration is available online, and is required to ensure Conservation has enough supplies for participants on the day of the event. There is a $3 fee for ages 4 and older; participants ages 3 or younger are free.

The Maple Tree Tap will be held at Botna Bend Park — 42926 Mahogany Road in Hancock — on Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.