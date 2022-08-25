 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Relay for Life event set for Saturday

Relay for Life of Pottawattamie County will host a quarter auction and 50/50 raffle at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sugars Lounge & Diner, 2725 E. Kanesville Blvd. in Council Bluffs.

Participants in the quarter auction buy paddle(s) with individual numbers for $10 each. They will then receive a corresponding poker chip. The auctioneer will display an auction item and say how many quarters it will take to bid on it. To bid, players will raise their paddles, and a team member will pick up both their poker chip and their quarters. The auctioneer will then place all the poker chips in a bucket and draw a winner.

Once the winner is drawn, the poker chips will be returned to the players and the auctioneer will proceed to the next item.

To participate in the 50/50 raffle, participants will purchase a bracelet for $10. Those involved will play heads or tails until one player is left, and that person will get 50% of the pot.

Participants are advised to bring quarters. Additional quarters will be available at the event.

