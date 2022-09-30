Rental property registration fees increase for first time since program started

Rental property owners will see an increase in registration fees for the first time since the City of Council Bluffs implemented the registration program in 2015 to ensure that housing is properly maintained.

The Rental Property Registration Program requires landlords to register their properties with the city each year, and the registration fees are meant to cover the cost of the program, including the salaries of the city’s three building inspectors, permit technician, and part of the city’s chief building official. The seven years of collected data shows that this has not been the case.

For fiscal year 2022, registration fees brought in $221,045, but the actual cost of the program was $405,367, leaving a balance of $161,795 that has been covered by the city’s taxpayers.

“It’s not fair to the taxpayers who don’t make a profit off their business to supplement their profits,” Mayor Matt Walsh said during the City Council’s Sept. 26 afternoon study session.

Registration fees vary based on the type of residence: single family, duplex, single apartment units and apartment buildings.

The fee structure, which hasn’t changed since 2015, has been:

Single family, $35

Duplex, $70

Apartment, $17.50/unit

Apartment building, $25/building

For example, if a landlord owns two single family homes and one duplex, their annual registration fee would be $140 — $70 for the two single family homes and $70 for the one duplex.

If a landlord owns one building with 20 apartments, the fee would be $375 — $350 for the apartments and $25 for the building itself.

The new fee structure, which goes into effect in 2023, is:

Single family, $71

Duplex, $106

Apartment, $35.50/unit

Apartment building, $51/building

The registration fees will be reevaluated after three years to see if the program is still paying for itself.

“Maybe we’re staying in line and we’re going to be able to stay there for a while, so we don’t have to raise it for another couple of years,” said Courtney Harter, the city’s director of community development. “That would be ideal.”

The reason for such a drastic jump in price is that when the registration program was first conceived, the city didn’t have any data with which to determine how much the fees should be if the program was going to pay for itself.

“When they did the rental program, (chief building officer) Steve Carmichael did some back of napkin analysis and I believe he came back and said $65 a rental unit,” Walsh said. “The council said, ‘what do you mean, “believe?’ ‘Well, we don’t know, we don’t have any historical data,’ and so the council rolled it back to $35. But, Steve was pretty close.”

In addition to setting the new registration fees, the city council also passed an amendment to the Vacant Property Registration Program during Monday’s meeting.

Changes include clarifying what properties are covered under the law — any one or two-family house that is

unoccupied for 120 days or more;

designated uninhabitable for human occupancy;

exposed to the elements such that deterioration is occurring or where vermin, accumulated debris, and/or uncut vegetation is present.

Property owners will be required to register their property once a year if it meets one or more of the above conditions at a cost of $300, which covers the cost of the city inspecting and/or cleaning up vacant properties.

City properties and properties that are under construction are not required to be registered.

Under certain conditions, some properties will still be required to register with the city, but will be exempt from the $300 fee:

properties marked “for sale” or “for rent”;

vacant properties undergoing remodeling or repair;

vacant properties subject to a development or redevelopment agreement with the city;

single vacant properties that will be reoccupied within 120 days.

There was also a slight change in the appeals process. In the initial bill, the mayor was given the final decision on appeals, but after consulting with the members of the community who would be impacted by the bill — namely, landlords — it was proposed to instead give the final say to a five-person board of appeals, which would be made up of two landlords, two members of the community who are not landlords and one city official.

During the afternoon study session, Councilman Chad Hannan argued for reverting back to having the mayor make the final decision.

“I believe when a decision affecting someone’s livelihood is made, it should be made by somebody of which the people have control over, whether or not they continue to hold that position,” Hannan said.

Ultimately, a compromise was agreed to that includes both a board of appeals and the mayor: when a property owner challenges whether a property should be considered vacant, the appeal will first go to the appeals board. The appeals board then makes a recommendation and sends it to the mayor, who has final say in the matter.

Additional information will be available on the city’s website at councilbluffs-ia.gov/2522/Vacant-Property-Registration.