Retirement community veterans present new flags to city on Flag Day

Veterans from three American wars presented new flags yesterday to the City of Council Bluffs to be flown near the memorial wall at Bayliss Park.

Twelve residents of Primrose Retirement Community — all veterans, or spouses and widows of veterans — boarded the center’s bus and were driven to the park to commemorate Flag Day.

A trio of Vietnam veterans — Bob Shadid, Roger Torneten and Ken Ernesti — presented an Iowa state flag to VFW Post No. 11355 Cmdr. Dick Ryba, who, along with other members of the VFW, was on hand to lower the old flags and raise the new ones.

A POW flag was presented by Korean War veterans Don Larsen and Jim McGlade, and 100-year-old Kathleen Todd, who served as a nurse with the Navy during World War II, presented a new U.S. flag.

The ceremony was the brainchild of Primrose Executive Director Tiffany Eggett, whose father was a Vietnam veteran.

“We have a beautiful veterans room here in our building,” Eggett said. “I just thought it would be a lovely service. We just got new flags here on our property, and when we got them, I thought, that would be a really neat Flag Day ceremony.”

Flag Day commemorates the day in 1777 that the Second Continental Congress declared “that the flag of the 13 United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

Flag Day was first observed in 1885 when a Wisconsin school teacher, Bernard J. Cigrand, asked his students to reflect on the symbolism behind the American flag. The following year, Cigrand proposed that Flag Day become an annual observance.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day, and President Harry S. Truman formally signed the observance of Flag Day into law in 1949.

A group of Primrose residents often visit Bayliss Park to walk around and enjoy nice weather, Eggett said.

When Eggett reached out to the VFW to help with the changing of the flags, they were happy to help, Ryba said.

“We reach out to the community all the time,” Ryba said. “If anyone would like help, we’d love for them to call us, and we’ll come out and lower and raise the flags for them.”

Ryan Becszlko, recreation and events coordinator for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, was also instrumental in organizing the ceremony, Eggett said. Becszlko was on hand to provide assistance if necessary.

“I just thought it would be a really lovely, patriotic thing,” Eggett said. “And maybe sometimes we just need to remember that we live in a free country and can do those things.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.