The future of the Rodeo Saloon is up in the air after owner Frank Hoover and his wife Cindy pleaded guilty last week to state income tax evasion.

Frank Hoover, 59, and Cindy Hoover, 62, each agreed to plead guilty to one count of state income tax evasion, a Class D felony, while Frank also pleaded guilty to one count of lying on the bar’s liquor license application, a misdemeanor, according to court documents.

The Rodeo, located at 164 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs, has been closed since last Thursday. There is a sign taped to the front door stating that the bar is temporarily closed for plumbing work.

A Rodeo employee told The Daily Nonpareil that staff members were told the bar was closing temporarily because of “plumbing issues.” They were not given a date or time frame for when the bar would reopen.

An information request with the city's Public Works Department revealed that “there are no recent or open plumbing permits for this address at this time.”

An attorney for the Hoovers declined to comment Wednesday.

The recent legal trouble is not the first time the Hoovers have run afoul of law enforcement. They were arrested in March 2021 on suspicion of ongoing criminal conduct, including various tax evasion and reporting violations.

At that time, authorities suspected Frank Hoover of committing tax fraud.

The Iowa Department of Revenue had reportedly not received personal individual income tax filings for either Frank or Cindy Hoover since 2017, as well as no corporate filings for the Rodeo or the Cube Ultra Lounge, also owned by Frank Hoover. The Cube was located next to the Rodeo and was an ongoing headache for city officials.

In 2019, the Council Bluffs Police Department advised the City Council to not renew the liquor license for the Cube, citing 16 calls to the bar, which led to seven arrests, including one for assault in which the victim suffered a fractured orbital bone.

In 2021, Police Chief Tim Carmody told the council that for the first time in his career as a police chief, he supported the denial of a bar’s liquor license.

"I can’t in good faith tell you I support (the Cube’s renewal),” Carmody said at the Jan. 25, 2021, study session prior to the council meeting.

At that same study session, Council Bluffs Police Lt. Chad Geer said that the Cube “doesn’t bring us anything but problems.”

The council voted 4-1 to deny the Cube’s liquor license.

Hoover filed an appeal, which was denied later that year, leading to the closing of the Cube, which had by that point been rebranded as the Bier House.

At a May 2022 meeting, City Council members voted to deny the renewal of the Rodeo’s liquor license, citing Frank Hoover’s lack of “good moral character.”

“Nothing has changed with Frank,” council member Chad Hannan said. “There have been a lot of issues with Frank Hoover’s establishments.”

The investigation that led to the Hoovers’ March 2021 arrests also determined that Frank Hoover had allegedly under-reported more than $1.4 million dollars in sales revenue to the State of Iowa for the two bars since January 2018.

Getting Frank Hoover out of the bar business is a big win for the city, Hannan said in an interview with The Nonpareil.

“At the end of the day, it wasn't to achieve what I wanted to do or what Mayor (Matt) Walsh wanted to do, or Tim Carmody, it was really what we felt collectively was in the best interest of the people of Council Bluffs,” Hannan said. “And the fact that we have many establishments selling alcohol in this community that don't have shootings, that don't have stabbings, that don't have people getting maced, it goes to show, you can do this and not have those issues happen. Frank Hoover could not do it without those issues happening.”

As part of the Hoovers’ plea agreements, they both agreed to never again apply for a liquor license in the state of Iowa.

“I think there were some public safety goals with this prosecution,” said Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber. “So we tried to listen to the Police Department and the Alcoholic Beverage Division and the Department of Revenue, and it seemed like the number one goal was to get the defendants out of the bar business in Iowa.”

In addition to being unable to apply for an Iowa liquor license, Frank and Cindy Hoover were both also given two years probation and a $1,025 fine.

Court documents state that the Iowa Department of Revenue seized slightly more than $163,000 from the Hoovers, which will be used to pay restitution to the state. The total amount owed will be determined by the department.

Both Frank and Cindy Hoover had initially been charged with 24 counts ranging from tax evasion to fraud to money laundering before agreeing to their plea deals.

"This was a complete team effort,” Hannan said. “I'd like to thank the Council Bluffs Police Department, the City Attorney's Office, the County Attorney and especially my peers on the City Council for having the courage to fight for the people of Council Bluffs and to keep their safety their top priority.”