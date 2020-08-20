After alligator 'sighting,' animal control officer reflects on exotic cases

“We were able to recreate the photograph that was taken and it turns out, it was a stump that was out there. But from the vantage point that he was — or that the photo was taken — I can absolutely see the confusion or misidentification, absolutely.”

Throughout the years, Barrett said his office has received numerous calls referencing mountain lion and bobcat sightings. Though Barrett said he’s seen bobcats, he still hasn’t caught a glimpse of an elusive cougar.

But, he said there’s no doubt there’s the potential for them to be in the area.

“Perfect habitat, plenty of food, plenty of water, they absolutely could live here,” he said.

Non-native creatures, though, are from time to time found in Bluffs homes. Nothing quite as extreme as some of the exotic big cats featured in this year’s Netflix hit docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” but still not your run-of-the-mill house pets.

Often, this happens in the form of pythons or boa constrictors. Per city code, Barrett said all venomous and constricting snakes are forbidden. And even if somebody was able to obtain a federal exotic animal permit to house something more outlandish, it would still likely be in violation of local and state law.