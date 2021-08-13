Iowa health leader pushes vaccinations

Iowa just passed 1.5 million inoculations, with 56% of the state’s population age 12 and older fully vaccinated, the state’s public health agency reported.

But more must be done, Garcia said.

Public health officials, she said, “are aggressively working on a reinvigoration of our campaign at the state level and working on a more grassroots effort here to make sure that folks step forward into this space.”

The public health leader called on council members, faith leaders, community leaders and average Iowans “to have bold and brave and courageous conversations with those who are hesitant” to take steps to protect themselves and others from potentially dangerous virus strains.

“I know it’s controversial,” she said. “I’m experiencing that, too.

“But, if nothing else, my kids are going to go back to school in a week, right? And I need them to be safe. We are adults. We can get vaccinated. They can’t right now. They’re too little. I need us to step forward and do the right thing,” she added.

“It’s going to take a lot of work, and we can do it together.”