Shelby County passes ordinance designed to rebuff CO2 pipeline plans

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a zoning ordinance designed to make it more difficult for companies to build hazardous material pipelines in the county.

The new ordinance requires any company that wants to build a pipeline through Shelby County to go through a new permitting process, and places strict limits over how close the pipeline can be to homes, farms, towns and schools.

Of the three companies that would like to build pipelines throughout the Midwest, it is the Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline that would pass through Shelby County, and county farmers and landowners whose land would be undermined want nothing to do with it.

“I own a farm that will be cut in half by this pipeline if it goes through,” local farmer Tim Barrett said during Tuesday’s public hearing at the Veterans Auditorium in Harlan.

Barrett is concerned about the placement of the pipeline, and its proximity to where his grandchildren play.

“I look out our house window and I can see the route that they’re gonna take, and that’s too damn close,” he said.

Barrett also doesn’t want to support a project that he believes exists for the sole purpose of making rich people richer.

“It’s all about billionaires making big bucks,” Barrett said. “It’s nothing to do with anything that’s good for any of us.”

Jess Mazour, conservation coordinator for the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter, also argued against the various pipeline projects that are being proposed, referring to them as “boondoggles.”

“They have nothing to do with ethanol, they have nothing to do with climate change, but they do have everything to do with capturing a lot of public dollars through the 45Q federal tax credit,” Mazour said.

The Inflation Reduction Act that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in August included changes to the 45Q tax credit, which was created to incentivize carbon capture technology. The tax credit previously paid out $50 per ton of captured CO2; under the new law, companies will receive $85 per ton.

The increased payout and other regulatory changes have spurred the carbon capture industry to spring into action, but a lot of skepticism remains about the efficacy of capturing carbon and pumping it deep underground as it relates to mitigating climate change.

“They’re going to benefit from this,” Mazour said. “They’re going to make a lot of money, and here in Iowa, we’re going to have to reap all the consequences.”

Contaminated drinking water is one such potential consequence, which worries Regional Water Rural Water Association general manager Tom Kallman.

Kallman doesn’t like the fact that the Summit CO2 pipeline, as currently drawn, would cross the county’s water mains 12 times, to say nothing of the countless smaller pipelines that run off the mains and carry water to residents’ homes.

“That causes us significant concern,” Kallman said. “The greatest frustration that we have at this point is that no one from the company, from any of the companies, has reached out to us to even have an initial conversation about what their plans are, (or) asking us where our pipelines are.”

According to Kallman, Summit’s proposed pipeline would run at about the same depth — below the frost line — as the pipes that carry the area’s water supply, and the company hasn’t been forthcoming about what would be done in that situation.

“My personal opinion, in the grand scheme of things, I think safe drinking water is a little more important, at least to me and my family, than a high pressure CO2 pipeline,” Kallman said.

Jennifer Lefebre, emergency manager at Myrtue Medical Center, said she was concerned about the number of first responders that are trained, or will need to be trained, to handle a potential CO2 pipe rupture.

“As an emergency department nurse who works closely with EMS and fire in our community, I have great concerns about the increased need and expense to consistently and regularly train responders to mitigate and manage a potential pipeline failure,” Lefebre said. “This places more responsibility and burden on an already very limited, valuable resource in our community: our volunteers.”

At the end of the public hearing portion of the meeting, board chair Steve Kenkel thanked all those who spoke for the “passion” they exhibited, and after he signed the ordinance into law, those in attendance gave Kenkel and the other board members a round of applause.

Summit Carbon Solutions, which has already secured 1,600 easement agreements with more than 900 Iowa landowners, remains undeterred by Shelby County’s new ordinance.

According to a statement from Summit, the new ordinance won’t hold up to legal scrutiny:

“The ordinance the Shelby County Board of Supervisors advanced this week is clearly inconsistent with Iowa law and Iowa Supreme Court rulings. Interstate hazardous liquids pipelines are the subject of extensive regulation at both the state and federal levels, and those regulations have preemptive effect with respect to a county ordinance.”

According to Summit, under Iowa law, the Iowa Utilities Board alone is in charge of permitting and regulation of an activity such as pipeline infrastructure. A county cannot enact additional regulations that would prohibit what state law permits.

“There are 47,000 miles of pipelines in active service here in Iowa and having a consistent process to oversee and regulate these systems is important to ensure our economy continues to operate,” the Summit statement concluded.

Shelby County’s new ordinance officially takes effect on Nov. 11.