Shop with the Sheriff spreads holiday cheer to families in need

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office deputies and staff provided some holiday cheer to more than 70 kids last weekend at the annual Shop with the Sheriff event.

The five county school districts outside of Council Bluffs provide the names of lower income families that might not otherwise receive a visit from Santa this year, according to Sgt. Jason LeMaster.

“We couldn’t continue this tradition without the generous support of the Pottawattamie County community and our dedicated staff members,” LeMaster said.

Through donations from businesses, organizations and the public, each child was given $175 the morning of Dec. 3 to spend on toys and clothes for themselves and their families. Families also received food baskets.

Now in its 24th year, Shop with the Sheriff was started by the late Lt. Larry Brown, who died in 2012.

“Every year, since its inception, we have continued the tradition, and were able to help make the holiday bright for a great group of kids,” LeMaster said.

LeMaster said that 64 staff members showed up at the Target at Metro Crossing to help out, some of whom also brought their own family members, bringing the total number of helpers to 101.

“This is an amazing program that a lot of our employees feel very strongly about,” LeMaster said. “We sincerely hope we made an impact in these kiddos’ lives, put a few smiles on their faces and fun memories that will last them a lifetime.”