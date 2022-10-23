Shudak wants to bring transparency to county board

Jeff Shudak is a lot of things: a licensed plumber, a labor leader, a husband, a self-described “big mouth,” and on Nov. 8, he’s hoping to add Pottawattamie County supervisor to the list.

Born and raised near Underwood, Shudak is the only Democrat on the ballot.

“My father and mom, any of my grandparents, actually, on the Shudak side, were all Democrats,” he said. “But my ‘great big crazy liberal ideas?’ I mean, I’m probably the most moderate Democrat you know.”

Shudak believes a community should take care of its people, “but, also, you kind of have to take care of yourself, too. Sometimes you gotta make your own breaks, too.”

Shudak credits his father, who worked at a south Council Bluffs oil refinery, with instilling in him his blue collar work ethic.

“He’s probably the hardest working man I know, and I try to resemble that,” Shudak said. “I’m not really good at doing things poorly, and I don’t really like doing things that I’m not good at, to be honest with you, but the things I try to do, I try to be very passionate about. I work very hard at the things that are important to me.”

After a couple of years at Northwest Missouri State University, Shudak realized that academics wasn’t for him. He kicked around for a few years, doing odd jobs, before eventually heeding advice that his father had given him as a child.

“My dad always told me to get a good union job and settle down,” Shudak told The Daily Nonpareil last year. “It took me a while to see he was right, but I finally did.”

Shudak began his plumber apprenticeship in 2007 with Local Plumbers No. 16, a labor union based in Omaha, and he quickly became a staunch and outspoken union supporter.

Last year, Shudak was voted president of the Western Iowa Labor Federation, a AFL-CIO-affiliated labor union that represents more than 11,000 workers in 37 counties. He credits his WILF work with teaching him what he considers to be the most important leadership quality.

“I’m not always the smartest guy in the room, and I realize that, and I’m okay with that,” Shudak said. “What I try to do is take in as many different things from as many different people as I can, and then come up with an educated opinion that way.”

Shudak wants to bring his leadership experience and perspective as a union worker to the board.

One of the biggest problems with the current board is a lack of transparency, Shudak said. He has long been opposed to the board’s weekly meetings being held in the morning during the work week. He thinks residents’ concerns aren’t being heard, because not everyone can attend a meeting in the middle of the work day.

“Because everybody’s blood, sweat, tears are paying into them taxes, and I think everybody should have at least the right to go to a board of supervisor meeting and talk if they wanted to,” he said.

Shudak is glad that the board began allowing public comments at the end of meetings, but it’s a hollow gesture if no one can attend the meetings in the first place.

“They feel like they’re being very transparent,” Shudak said. “I feel like they are absolutely horrible at being transparent.”

If elected, Shudak pledges to hold informal question and answer sessions once a month on Monday nights, so residents who are unable to attend a Tuesday morning board meeting can still know that their voices are being heard.

“We could talk about the agenda if anybody had any questions, or just anything they want to talk about,” he said.

In addition to lobbying the other board members to move their public meetings to the evening, Shudak would also like to hold meetings elsewhere in the county once a month.

“So people like myself that carries a lunch pail can actually go to a meeting,” he said. “I feel like that’s why we’re buying ski hills over three times the assessed value, is because nobody can go to these meetings.”

Shudak thinks decisions that affect more than 93,000 people shouldn’t be made by “five like-minded people,” but he also knows that he would just be one voice in a chorus.

“Being a leader doesn’t mean you get always what you want, and I understand that,” Shudak said. “This is how this works, that essentially sometimes you have to part with things to get things, and I guess that’s what I would try to do as best as possible.”

The ability to compromise with people he may not see eye-to-eye on every issue is an important leadership trait, but that doesn’t mean Shudak won’t fight for what he believes.

“I’ve never understood why anybody spends all this time, money and energy to get on these boards just to nod their head ‘yes’ for what everybody else says,” Shudak said. “Like, that’s not me and that’s not what I’m gonna do.”

That being said, Shudak says, if elected, he doesn’t plan on going in there “guns-a-blazing.” He would rather work with his fellow supervisors for the betterment of the county.

“Ultimately, at the end of the world, hey, I wanna work with everybody,” Shudak said. “I don’t know how much they wanna work with me, but I guess they’re gonna find that out pretty soon, I hope.”