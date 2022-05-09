Siegrist off primary ballot, expects to be nominated at GOP convention

A familiar name will be missing from the Republican primary ballot for Iowa state representative in District 19 next month, but Rep. Brent Siegrist said he will be on the ballot for the general election in November.

The primary will be held on June 7.

Siegrist thought he had gotten more than enough signatures to appear on the Republican primary ballot; however, due to redistricting, he had made an "embarrassing" mistake.

“I forgot we had flipped one precinct from one district to the other,” Siegrist said in an interview with the Daily Nonpareil. “So in the end, I was a couple of signatures short.”

Siegrist was originally elected in District 16, but thanks to redistricting, most of District 16 is now in District 19.

“It’s almost 100% of my current district," he told the Nonpareil in November.

Siegrist voluntarily pulled his nominating papers and will have to wait until after the primary to officially be a candidate.

“I’ve already talked to the state party,” Siegrist said. “We will hold a nominating convention, which will be a week or two after the primary. My goal, and I believe what will happen, is that my name will be nominated and approved, following the legal process, and my name will be on the ballot in the fall.”

Siegrist was first elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 1984 and served until 2002. His last 10 years in the House were in leadership positions, split between serving as majority leader or speaker of the House. He returned to the General Assembly after winning in the 2020 election.

