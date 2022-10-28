Siegrist supports education, additional affordable housing

Iowa House Rep. Brent Siegrist (R) is no stranger to Iowa politics, having served as Council Bluffs’ representative in Des Moines from 1984 to 2002 before returning to the Statehouse in 2020.

In returning to the Statehouse after 18 years away, Siegrist has noticed a different tone when he’s on the floor.

“It’s much more sharply partisan,” Siegrist said in an interview with The Daily Nonpareil.

He places much of the blame on the rise of social media and the 24-hour news cycle.

“Now everybody’s got an opinion on everything, and the (extremists) have raised up on both sides, both the Democrat and Republican sides, and that’s made it more partisan,” Siegrist said.

Siegrist was quick to add that, while debates on the chamber floor are “a little more heated,” his fellow legislators are “good people.”

“That doesn’t mean I agree with them or love all of them, but they’re good people,” he said. “They’re easy to work with, and we get along very well.”

Siegrist prides himself on being able to get along with everybody. He even thinks some Democrats in the House would speak more kindly of him than some of his Republican colleagues.

“Other than that, it’s still the same,” Siegrist said. “You’re trying to move Iowa ahead, and you have different opinions on how to do that. One thing I’ve said is, about 80% of the bills we pass are pretty much unanimous, and about 12%, you gotta work and get everybody together and compromise and pass it.”

The remaining approximately 8% “are really difficult, and that’s why you have two parties,” he said. “We have differences between parties, but generally speaking we get along pretty well and try to do things to help improve the state.”

While currently serving House District 16, redistricting has slightly shifted the borders, and so Siegrist is running for reelection in District 19, which covers much of the same area. Carter Lake and Council Bluffs swapped a couple of precincts, but “it’s 90% the same.”

An educator at heart, Siegrist values the state’s public education system. Before becoming a member of the state legislature, he was a public school teacher, and after his first tenure in office, he worked as the executive director of Iowa’s Area Education Agencies, which provide support for special needs students across the state.

Siegrist will always support more funding for public education, but he takes umbrage at the notion that Iowa’s schools are underfunded.

“This is just not the case,” Siegrist said. “The facts don’t bear it up.”

The public education budget for 2021 was about $3.6 billion, Siegrist said, nearly $1 billion more than the budget in 2011.

“I’m not saying that K-12 can’t use more money, obviously it can always use more money, but when people say it’s just terribly underfunded and it’s just not the case,” he said. “It gets funded at two-and-a-half, 3%, something like that. It could be better, but it’s not woefully underfunded.”

In addition to education funding, Siegrist has also been focused on workforce development and retention. The lack of affordable housing and affordable childcare are a detriment to the Council Bluffs area, and he pointed to recent legislation that could help.

“We did several good things last time, including increasing the income eligibility for childcare subsidies from the government,” Siegrist said. “Businesses, if they want to rehab or open a childcare center, which is a huge benefit for their employees, they get some tax credits for that.”

Siegrist also wants to help improve Iowans’ quality of life, putting more funding into things like parks and bike trails, “which I think are incredibly important,” he said.

Siegrist looks at his time in the legislature with pride, and he hopes to continue being able to work on behalf of the residents of Council Bluffs.

“It’s an honor to serve the people,” Siegrist said. “It’s fun, and quite a bit of responsibility. I think, because of my previous service, I am pretty well recognized and have more than a little bit of influence in Des Moines, and I use that the best I can for Council Bluffs.”