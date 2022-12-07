Southwest Iowa nonprofit receives $15K from Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors approved a request from West Central Community Action for $15,000 to aid the nonprofit organization’s continuing support of the county’s lower income population.

WCCA is part of a coalition of community action agencies located throughout the United States that work to help people achieve self-sufficiency through outreach and education services. WCCA is one of 16 such agencies in Iowa, and provides services to residents of 10 southwestern Iowa counties — Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby.

In her presentation to the board, WCCA Executive Director Wendy Mueller provided a breakdown of the nonprofit’s work over the last year.

From Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022, WCCA provided nearly $6 million worth of services to 2,151 households in Pottawattamie County, helping more than 4,700 people with early childhood programs, family support services, health and nutrition education, childcare resources and education, and energy assistance and weatherization.

“The purpose of the funding is really to achieve goals in advancing community development, and improving social and economic conditions for individuals and families with limited resources within Pottawattamie County,” Mueller said in an interview with The Daily Nonpareil.

Some of the services WCCA provided include three Head Start programs in Council Bluffs that served 48 children, with another 50 children being served between three Council Bluffs elementary schools.

WCCA also helps households become more energy efficient by purchasing and installing insulation, furnaces and water heaters. WCCA also helps qualifying households with a portion of its heating costs, and past due water and sewage bills.

WCCA also supports families through the Family Development and Self-Sufficiency program, a more long-term program that provides home visits for a more personal interaction. Staff provide support and help families assess strengths and set realistic goals.

Other statistics noted in Mueller’s presentation include:

44% of households that received assistance were single-person

More than 80% of households had an income 150% of the poverty line or less

71% of households were on a fixed income

66% of households rent their home

44% of individuals who received assistance were adults between ages 18-59; 27% were children ages 6-17

Throughout all 10 counties that WCCA covers, the organization assisted 14,771 people among 6,591 households.

Each of the 10 counties has its own WCCA outreach office, which can be found on the WCCA website, westcentralca.org. The Pottawattamie County office is located in the Omni Centre, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 35.