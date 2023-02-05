Every five years, the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency and Southwest Iowa Planning Council present a report detailing the public transportation options in Regional Planning Affiliations 13 and 18 and solicit comments from the public about what they would like to see in the next Passenger Transportation Plan.

RPAs across Iowa develop PTPs to promote joint, coordinated passenger transportation planning programs that further the development of the local and regional public transportation systems, according toa press release from MAPA.

RPA 13 includes Cass, Fremont, Montgomery and Page counties and is administered by SWIPCO, while RPA 18 includes Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties and is administered by MAPA.

MAPA and SWIPCO released their 2024-29 PTP draft on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and are accepting public comments through March 2. The public comments will help the organizations flesh out the draft to create the next plan.

The Southwest Iowa Transit Agency is the main provider of public transportation services in RPAs 13 and 18, with more than 475,000 rides provided in 2022, the majority of which were for disabled or elderly riders; however, slightly more than 175,000 passengers were members of the general public.

SWITA provides rides to work and school, including K-12 and Iowa Western Community College, medical appointments and shopping trips.

Parents can even purchase a summer pass for their children, with unlimited rides to locations preapproved by their parents, like a swimming pool, library or summer camp.

SWITA’s schedule can vary by county, with a full list of days and times services are available at swita.com. The website also features a full list of services, a bill pay portal and a ride request form.

The PTP draft is available for download at mapacog.org/reports/draftptp. Comments are being accepted through March 2, and can be sent via a link on the site, via email at transportation@mapacog.org or by mail to 2222 Cuming St., Omaha, NE 68102.