2 Bluffs Chamber employees contract COVID-19

“And that is perfectly within the guidelines and recommendations of the (Pott. County) Department of Public Health,” Kamp said. “They were looped in right away on all of that, too.”

The two chamber employees who tested positive for COVID-19 will quarantine for 14 days and then must pass another test before returning to work, Kamp said. Currently, Kamp said both are dealing with fairly “standard symptoms.”

In addition, the rest of the chamber team tested for the virus must pass another test in a week and be cleared before returning, he added.

Once the office reopens, procedures relating to COVID-19 will remain intact.

“We have a reopening plan that requires masks to be worn outside of your offices, and even if you are in the doorway of someone else’s office -- even though they have a separate office space -- both of you have to have masks on," Kamp said. “And Matt (Wyant) said the impact that has in limiting the contact tracing and the positive impact that has is very important.”

Though far from an ideal situation, Kamp praised his team’s efforts in terms of dealing with the problem.