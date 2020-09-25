2 Bluffs Chamber employees contract COVID-19

The Council Bluffs Area of Commerce closed its office Thursday morning after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chamber President and CEO Drew Kamp.
“The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is closed to the public, and staff will be working remotely for the next few weeks, at a minimum, after testing confirmed two positive COVID-19 cases within the chamber team,” Kamp said in a statement sent to chamber members.
“The staff is currently quarantining and testing as recommended by public health professionals and we are in consistent communication with Matt Wyant, Pottawattamie County public health director, to ensure we are adhering to all isolation, quarantine, testing and contact tracing guidelines," Kamp said. "Our planning and precautionary measures will be adjusted as needed to ensure we are taking every possible step to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
Also closed is Em & Liv’s Hard Bean Coffee, which is located in the same space as the chamber office. Kamp told the Nonpareil that coffee shop personnel recently learned a patron who’d been in the shop without a mask tested positive for COVID-19.
The shop announced the news on its Facebook page, Kamp said.
The chamber president said that the coffeeshop followed suit with his organization in regard to testing employees, closing and sanitizing all surfaces. Em and Liv’s, Kamp said, is expected to reopen Tuesday.
“And that is perfectly within the guidelines and recommendations of the (Pott. County) Department of Public Health,” Kamp said. “They were looped in right away on all of that, too.”
The two chamber employees who tested positive for COVID-19 will quarantine for 14 days and then must pass another test before returning to work, Kamp said. Currently, Kamp said both are dealing with fairly “standard symptoms.”
In addition, the rest of the chamber team tested for the virus must pass another test in a week and be cleared before returning, he added.
Once the office reopens, procedures relating to COVID-19 will remain intact.
“We have a reopening plan that requires masks to be worn outside of your offices, and even if you are in the doorway of someone else’s office -- even though they have a separate office space -- both of you have to have masks on," Kamp said. “And Matt (Wyant) said the impact that has in limiting the contact tracing and the positive impact that has is very important.”
Though far from an ideal situation, Kamp praised his team’s efforts in terms of dealing with the problem.
“It really came down to the team, and then our executive committee and our board (of directors),” Kamp said. “Everyone was really on board and everyone was pulling in the same direction and that really helped -- that was a really important piece.”
Anybody with further questions is encouraged to contact Kamp at drew@councilbluffsiowa.com.
