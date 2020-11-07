2020 Winterfest celebration canceled due to COVID-19; County reports 48th death

With a surge in COVID-19 cases locally, organizers in Council Bluffs have canceled 2020 Winterfest activities in Bayliss Park.
In a release, the city said it will still install the holiday lights display at the park. But there will be no lighting ceremony or social festivities.
“The Winterfest event has grown tremendously over the last few years, and canceling this year’s event was not an easy decision to make,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in the release. “Considering our local COVID-19 situation, hosting a gathering that brings together several thousand people is not advisable or responsible.”
Winterfest usually takes place the week before Thanksgiving. The city hosts the event in partnership with The 712 Initiative, PACE and the UP Railroad Museum. The event includes the annual lighting ceremony with additional festivities like live reindeer, pictures with Santa Claus, face painting, balloon art, a movie in the park, arts and crafts, live music, food trucks, holiday shopping and more.
“The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Pottawattamie County has been rising for weeks,” Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said in the release. “Canceling the Winterfest event this year is prudent, and on behalf of public health, we support and appreciate the decision.”
The state reported a 48th COVID-19 death in Pottawattamie County on Friday, a woman 81 or older, according to Wyant.
On Friday, the county’s 14-day positivity rate was 16.1%, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 website. The site listed 66 new positive cases in the county over 24 hours, with 3,845 cases listed at 3 p.m. Friday. There were 462 new tests, for a total of 28,747. There have been 2,775 recoveries.
The city said the Winterfest Committee has begun planning for 2021 and “promises to come back bigger and better than ever with more ways for the community to be involved in Winterfest.”
State reports 20th
Harrison County death
The state on Friday reported a 20th COVID-19 death in Harrison County. County Public Health Director Brad Brake said it was a man between 61 and 80 years old who was a long-term care facility resident. Sixteen residents at three facilities experiencing outbreaks have died from the disease.
The state reported 290 cases with 198 recoveries among patients at the facilities on Friday.
To the south, Mills County continues to see a rise in cases.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate rose from 11.7% on Oct. 30 to 19.1% on Friday. There were 548 cases out of 4,815 tests, with 271 recoveries and 41 deaths.
On Friday, the district’s school board passed a resolution requiring masks, effective Monday, according to Superintendent Devin Embray.
Information from the district said the percentage of absences from school has exceeded 10%. That percentage, coupled with the county’s 14-day rate, led the district to shut down all extracurricular activities until Nov. 20.
“I hope we’re making the right decisions and hopefully we can keep our kids in school,” Embray said.
Hospitalizations remain high
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained high locally and statewide on Friday.
Wyant said there were 28 COVID-19 patients in Council Bluffs. There were 30 on Thursday, the highest total of the pandemic.
The Metro Area Health Care Coalition — which includes Methodist Health System, CHI Health, Nebraska Medicine and others — reported 325 patients, including 97 in intensive care. Thirty-four patients are on a ventilator. These numbers include the aforementioned Council Bluffs patients.
The coalition reported:
*271 medical/surgical beds were available out of 1,497 staffed beds (82% occupancy rate).
*61 adult intensive care unit beds were available out of 309 staffed beds (80%).
*10 pediatric ICU beds were available out of 41 staffed beds (76%).
And in Iowa, the state again set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 912, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. That includes 188 in intensive care. There were 164 patients admitted in the previous 24 hours.
