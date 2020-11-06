2020 Winterfest celebration canceled due to COVID-19; Glenwood School Board passes mask requirement; hospitalizations remain high

With a surge in COVID-19 cases locally, organizers in Council Bluffs have canceled 2020 Winterfest activities in Bayliss Park.

In a release, the city said it will still install the holiday lights display at the park. But there will be no lighting ceremony or social festivities.

“The Winterfest event has grown tremendously over the last few years, and canceling this year’s event was not an easy decision to make,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in the release. “Considering our local COVID-19 situation, hosting a gathering that brings together several thousand people is not advisable or responsible.”

Winterfest usually takes place the week before Thanksgiving. The city hosts the event in partnership with The 712 Initiative, PACE and the UP Railroad Museum. The event includes the annual lighting ceremony with additional festivities like live reindeer, pictures with Santa Claus, face painting, balloon art, a movie in the park, arts and crafts, live music, food trucks, holiday shopping and more.

“The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Pottawattamie County has been rising for weeks,” Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said in the release. “Canceling the Winterfest event this year is prudent, and on behalf of public health, we support and appreciate the decision.”