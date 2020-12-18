2020 wraps up with a vaccine, new birthing center at Jennie and completion of the Walnut Grove subdivision

It was learned Dec. 8 that Iowa is modifying the way it records COVID-19 deaths, a change that will result in a net increase in the number of Iowans who will be recorded as having died of the virus.
Kelly Garcia, the interim director of the state public health department, told reporters that the state will now record COVID-19 deaths based on federal cause-of-death coding, which is based on the death record completed by the health care provider.
The change will result in a net addition of 177 additional COVID-related deaths in Iowa as of Monday evening. At the time of its announcement, the change took the death total from 2,721 to 2,898. On Tuesday afternoon, the total was at 2,919.
Under the old system, if an individual’s death was deemed COVID-19-related by a physician but the deceased did not have a positive test on file, the state did not record that as a COVID-19-related death.
Under the new system, only the COVID-19 cause-of-death coding is required for the state to recognize it as a COVID-19-related death. A matching positive test is not required.
With the change, the state’s public COVID-19 data changed Dec. 8. The new recording system is being applied retroactively to the start of the pandemic in March. Many counties will see an increase in total COVID-19-related deaths, while some will see a net decrease.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said Dec. 14 the county would receive doses of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 21 and then weekly going forward. That will include distribution to the two Council Bluffs hospitals, according to representatives for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Mercy Council Bluffs.
Pottawattamie County will not be receiving the Pfizer vaccine because of storage limitations. The vaccine must be stored in an environment that’s -94 F, according to a fact sheet from Pfizer.
Both vaccines require two shots, with Moderna’s spaced 28 days apart. The first doses will go to health care providers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, Wyant said. He expects somewhere between 2,000 to 5,000 first round doses to be administered by the end of the year, “closer to 5,000.”
A positive story coming out of December was the long-awaited completion of the Walnut Grove Subdivision erected on the site of the shuttered Walnut Grove Elementary School, which closed more than six years ago.
The last of 14 single-family homes was finished in late October at 2911 Ave. K.
David Hazlewood has been involved since the beginning — first as chairman of the construction technology program at Iowa Western Community College, then as chief operating officer for NeighborWorks Home Solutions.
“It’s been a really nice journey,” he said. “It was a huge learning experience for all of us. I think it’s a project that’s going to have a lasting impact on the community.”
The development, which includes homes that were priced from $142,500 to $232,500, has an assessed property value of $2.5 million, Hazlewood said.
“Our development model offers housing options that strengthen the longevity of the project and serve a broader community purpose,” he said. “This is a model our organization would like to follow throughout Council Bluffs but, unfortunately, land acquisition has gotten difficult.”
Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital unveiled its new $10.75 million birthing center offers more space, comfort and technology.
The new center opened Dec. 14 on the hospital’s fifth floor, replacing the birthing area on the second floor. It is part of Jennie’s upgrade of its women’s services.
The labor and delivery unit was moved to fifth floor because there wasn’t enough space available on second to do what hospital officials wanted to do with it, said Steve Baumert, president and CEO.
The new birthing center is 18,000 square feet, compared to the old one’s 10,212 square feet, Ashley Nihsen, director of the birthing center, said, and will increase the number of births the hospital can handle.
The new center will be state of the art, Nihsen said. It will feature:
• Six private rooms where moms can labor in a comfortable and soothing environment. The rooms have futon-like couches that can be converted into a single bed for spouses, etc.
• Three Jacuzzi tubs available for pain control
• Twelve postpartum rooms where mothers can bond with their newborn babies
• A roomy Caesarian section suite that offers moms the ability to hold infants skin-to-skin immediately after surgery
• Four Level II neonatal intensive care unit bays and a dedicated space for consults
• Expanded space for childbirth education and prenatal breastfeeding education, as well as postpartum breastfeeding support — and, starting in January, Jennie will have parts for breast pumps available, Baumert said.
• A new infant security system.
the Council Bluffs City Council voted against a trio of requests by the YMCA that would’ve seen the city vacate Baughn Street, amend the city’s comprehensive plan and rezone Y-owned land as part of the nonprofit organization’s plan to install a park and increase parking.
The YMCA of Greater Omaha had requested the city, through an ordinance, rezone the land southwest of the Charles E. Lakin YMCA at 235 Harmony St. from from residential to administrative-professional district, while also passing a resolution vacating and disposing of Baughn Street, which connects Harmony Street and Kanesville Boulevard. The city would retain an easement for utility maintenance on the Baughn Street land, according to Council Bluffs Planning and Zoning.
Another resolution would’ve amended the city’s Bluffs Tomorrow: 2030 Plan, changing the adjacent land from low-density residential to local commercial.
Multiple council members said they were voting against the plan in large part because of the proposed removal of Baughn Street. During the study session, Public Works Director Matt Cox said the city made $300,000 in improvements to the roadway to bring it up to snuff as the new YMCA opened.
The council encouraged continued discussion with YMCA officials on ways to use the land without removing the street.
— News Editor Mike Brownlee and staff writer Tim Johnson contributed to this report.
