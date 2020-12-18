2020 wraps up with a vaccine, new birthing center at Jennie and completion of the Walnut Grove subdivision

It was learned Dec. 8 that Iowa is modifying the way it records COVID-19 deaths, a change that will result in a net increase in the number of Iowans who will be recorded as having died of the virus.

Kelly Garcia, the interim director of the state public health department, told reporters that the state will now record COVID-19 deaths based on federal cause-of-death coding, which is based on the death record completed by the health care provider.

The change will result in a net addition of 177 additional COVID-related deaths in Iowa as of Monday evening. At the time of its announcement, the change took the death total from 2,721 to 2,898. On Tuesday afternoon, the total was at 2,919.

Under the old system, if an individual’s death was deemed COVID-19-related by a physician but the deceased did not have a positive test on file, the state did not record that as a COVID-19-related death.

Under the new system, only the COVID-19 cause-of-death coding is required for the state to recognize it as a COVID-19-related death. A matching positive test is not required.