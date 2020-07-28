5 new COVID-19 cases in Pott. County; Mills County urges residents to wear face coverings

"We strongly discourage large scale events as they are ill-advised. Based on known evidence of how COVID-19 spreads among mass gatherings of people, along with community spread of COVID-19 from others, we know that the harmful health impact on our county citizens who attend these large events could be substantial," Mills County Public Health said. "We strongly encourage citizens to protect themselves and others and avoid mass gathering and crowds while this virus is still active and spreading in Mills County and the state of Iowa."

Information about COVID-19

Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.

Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.