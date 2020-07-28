5 new COVID-19 cases in Pott. County; Mills County urges residents to wear face coverings

Pottawattamie County listed five new positive cases of COVID-19 over a roughly 24-hour period Tuesday afternoon, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
At 3 p.m., the state COVID-19 website listed 1,051 cases out of 13,557 tests. The positive rate again increased slightly, to 7.8%.
There were 760 recoveries listed at coronavirus.iowa.gov, up from 744 the day before, and no new deaths. There have been 19 deaths tied to COVID-19 in the county, including seven at long-term care facilities.
Mills County encourages face coverings as cases increase
Mills County Public Health said Tuesday it "strongly encourages Mills County residents and all visitors to the county to wear face coverings while in public around other people who do not live in your household, especially when social distancing measures cannot be maintained. Cloth masks reduce the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19."
The department noted the CDC has said, “The science shows face masks work to protect the wearer and to protect others from coronavirus and everyone needs to wear one when around other people in public.”
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has more than doubled in Mills County over the past 30 days, Mills County Public Health said. On Tuesday afternoon, coronavirus.iowa.gov listed 70 cases in the county out of 2,548 tests, for a 2.7% positive rate. There have been 37 recoveries.
"We strongly discourage large scale events as they are ill-advised. Based on known evidence of how COVID-19 spreads among mass gatherings of people, along with community spread of COVID-19 from others, we know that the harmful health impact on our county citizens who attend these large events could be substantial," Mills County Public Health said. "We strongly encourage citizens to protect themselves and others and avoid mass gathering and crowds while this virus is still active and spreading in Mills County and the state of Iowa."
Information about COVID-19
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks.
Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the use of masks when out in public. Make sure it covers the mouth and nose. Face shields are an option as well, as they cover the eyes.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 testing is available in Pottawattamie County via two TestIowa locations: All Care Health Center, 902 S. Sixth St.; and Western Historic Trails Center, 3434 Richard Downing Ave.
To get tested, residents must complete the online assessment at testiowa.com to schedule an appointment.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID.
