A bittersweet anniversary: Jennie Edmundson team looks back on year since admitting their first COVID patient

Cleaning has become increasingly detailed in the ongoing effort to stop the spread of COVID. For the environmental services workers, the importance of their work was hammered home last October by the COVID-related death of one of their team members.

“When you clean, you try to clean as if it were one of your family members in that room or going to be the next occupant of that room,” Bertacini said.

Bertacini said that he, like other staff members, found the high mortality rate of COVID patients bothersome.

“You feel for the patients,” he said. “They have no one to talk to or see. The ones who can talk, talk to you. You become more or less their lifeline. You feel heartbroken for them. When you need your family, you need your family.”

For hospital staff members, there were moments that occurred during the last year that will stick with them forever.

“I remember a couple that came in,” Mukherjee said. “She had gotten COVID, and he got it from her. He was on a vent, and his wife couldn’t see him. It was a powerful moment when she came out of quarantine and could look at her husband through the glass in the ICU. That was a sentinel event for me.”