'A lot of times people just want to be heard': Deputy talks COVID-19, more during ride along

“For a while there, when it first hit, we saw our disturbance calls go up. Arguing, not a lot of assault. But those calls picked up, theft calls picked up,” he said. “It’s been tapering off. Since it’s gotten colder, people aren’t out as much, at night time.”

“2020 has been a different ballgame, that’s for sure,” he said later of the pandemic and its outsized effect on everyday life.

While passing through Treynor, Hiatt spotted some activity at the local volunteer fire department, which shares its quarters with the community center. A group of parents were unloading a semi truck with the wares from a post-prom fruit sale fundraiser. Hiatt hoped out of his cruiser to assist.

It’s the largest fundraiser of the year, Sally Christensen said, noting this year it brought in $5,000. Townsfolk often post on Facebook, looking to find out who’s selling the goods.

“We really appreciate the help,” Christensen said.

“It gives me something to do,” during the downtime,” Hiatt said. “Keeps me out of trouble.”

The morning trek moved on to the Hills of Cedar Creek area, which is a great place to spot some deer. Hiatt notes he’s an avid hunter.