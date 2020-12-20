'A lot of times people just want to be heard': Deputy talks COVID-19, more during ride along

Richard Hiatt is fueled by a love of interacting with the public and helping people — and his Nebraska coffee tumbler.
Hiatt, who’s approaching seven years as a deputy with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and 18 years in law enforcement, talked about the job, the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic on his work and brisket during a ride along with the Nonpareil.
“There’s something new every day. I learn something new every day,” Hiatt said. “It’s interesting to hear from people from all walks of life.”
On an early December Tuesday morning, Hiatt made his way from the sheriff’s office on Big Lake Road to Treynor, traversing past the rolling hills, tree-lined creeks and harvested cornfields along U.S. Highway 6 while making his rounds.
New to the day shift after years working overnight, the morning in the agency’s “area three” patrolling zone was a quiet one.
“It goes in spurts,” he said, his cruiser laptop showing where his fellow deputies were out on calls while the radio buzzed. “Some days you run around ragged.”
Hiatt grew up in Missouri Valley and graduated from high school there in 1998. After high school he worked as a diesel mechanic for a shop owned by his wife’s family in Crescent. But the stories from his father-in-law and brother-in-law about their time as police officers inspired a career change.
Hiatt worked at the Carter Lake Police Department, Logan Police Department and Harrison County Jail before joining the Pottawattamie County Sherriff’s Office. He still lives in Missouri Valley, and has a son and a daughter at Logan-Magnolia High School.
Hiatt contracted COVID-19 in September and recovered after experiencing mild symptoms. He isn’t sure how he caught it, but said he was lucky it wasn’t worse.
On Saturday, the county had 7,764 positive cases out of 38,190 individuals tested, with 5,874 recoveries, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 16%. There have been 83 deaths in the county and 3,451 statewide.
But there’s good news locally and nationwide — the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been distributed. Late Friday the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine, which now joins the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on the approved list.
First responders, including law enforcement, will be among the next wave after health care and long-term care facility workers are vaccinated.
“It’s hurt a lot of people,” Hiatt said of COVID-19.
In multiple ways. Hiatt mentioned during the pandemic, especially early on, the office responded to a higher number of calls.
“For a while there, when it first hit, we saw our disturbance calls go up. Arguing, not a lot of assault. But those calls picked up, theft calls picked up,” he said. “It’s been tapering off. Since it’s gotten colder, people aren’t out as much, at night time.”
“2020 has been a different ballgame, that’s for sure,” he said later of the pandemic and its outsized effect on everyday life.
While passing through Treynor, Hiatt spotted some activity at the local volunteer fire department, which shares its quarters with the community center. A group of parents were unloading a semi truck with the wares from a post-prom fruit sale fundraiser. Hiatt hoped out of his cruiser to assist.
It’s the largest fundraiser of the year, Sally Christensen said, noting this year it brought in $5,000. Townsfolk often post on Facebook, looking to find out who’s selling the goods.
“We really appreciate the help,” Christensen said.
“It gives me something to do,” during the downtime,” Hiatt said. “Keeps me out of trouble.”
The morning trek moved on to the Hills of Cedar Creek area, which is a great place to spot some deer. Hiatt notes he’s an avid hunter.
“This is what I like to see,” he said of the surrounding fields.
Between sips of coffee — he’s usually about three refills deep by noon during a 12-hour shift — Hiatt recounts a recent hunting trip. Later, the topic of another of his loves is broached — grilling.
“I have a smoking meat addiction,” especially brisket, Hiatt said before going over his tips and methods, which include letting the meat reach room temperature for quicker smoking, along with his brining ways — which often include apple juice, seasoning and olive oil. And you have to rub brisket down with brown sugar.
“I could talk about this all day,” he said with a chuckle.
Among his memorable calls this year, Hiatt recounted a brief standoff with a man in Carson who’d left Cass County after a disturbance call. Cornered, the suspect was in his car and had tried to harm himself.
Hiatt knew the man — he’d arrested him before.
The deputy, who has crisis and hostage negotiation training, worked to get the man out of his car to surrender to law enforcement. Eventually Hiatt succeeded, and the man was taken into custody without incident.
“A lot of times people just want to be heard. I have two ears,” he said. “Just hear ‘em out. We all have a story to tell.”
