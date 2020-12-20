Additional vaccine details expected on Monday

Pottawattamie County should know more about its vaccine allotment on Monday.
Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said the state will provide additional details early next week. The state distributed the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week, though none came to southwest Iowa. Pottawattamie, Mills and Harrison Counties are among local counties that will receive the Moderna vaccine.
Earlier this week, the state adjusted its expected number of December doses. The Iowa Department of Public Health said Thursday there should be 138,300 doses in the state by Dec. 27. Officials had initially announced 172,000 doses.
Both vaccines require two shots, spaced 21 or 28 days apart. The state has said the initial doses will be given as the first shot for individuals, with the arrival of the second-round doses scheduled in the ensuing weeks.
Wyant said he’s hopeful the county will receive upwards of 5,000 doses by the end of the month, again noting that he’ll know more on Monday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said it is working through distribution details with the revised vaccine allocation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaccine distribution will continue to follow the Advisory Council on Immunization Practices recommendations that health care personnel and long-term care (including assisted living) residents and staff remain the first priority for vaccination.
The state’s Infectious Disease Advisory Council was set to convene to discuss how changes in allocation numbers will affect the prioritization of and timeline for healthcare personnel receiving the vaccine, the Iowa Department of Public Health said. Transparency advocates have criticized the council for not allowing public access to its meetings.
On Friday afternoon, the Council Bluffs Community School District said it had received answers from 1,150 of the district’s 1,250 employees regarding the vaccine. Of those surveyed, 85.6% said they were willing to take the vaccine.
The county has asked all public and private districts to survey employees as it plans vaccine distribution.
“I am grateful that the county is providing this opportunity for school employees to receive the vaccine as part of an early phase of the distribution,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said through her office,” and excited that so many of our staff members are interested.”
No new deaths reported in Iowa
There were no new deaths reported in Iowa on Friday.
At 3 p.m. Friday, Pottawattamie County had 7,710 positive cases — an increase of 69 — out of 38,035 individuals tested and 5,749 recoveries. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 16.4%.
Mills County had two new cases, with 1,225 cases out of 6,380 individuals tested and 995 recoveries. Harrison County had eight new cases, with 1,305 out of 5,140 individuals tested and 984 recoveries. Mills and Harrison Counties had 14-day rates of 13.1% and 22.2%, respectively.
Concerned about COVID-19?
