Additional vaccine details expected on Monday

Pottawattamie County should know more about its vaccine allotment on Monday.

Pottawattamie County Public Health Director Matt Wyant said the state will provide additional details early next week. The state distributed the Pfizer vaccine earlier this week, though none came to southwest Iowa. Pottawattamie, Mills and Harrison Counties are among local counties that will receive the Moderna vaccine.

Earlier this week, the state adjusted its expected number of December doses. The Iowa Department of Public Health said Thursday there should be 138,300 doses in the state by Dec. 27. Officials had initially announced 172,000 doses.

Both vaccines require two shots, spaced 21 or 28 days apart. The state has said the initial doses will be given as the first shot for individuals, with the arrival of the second-round doses scheduled in the ensuing weeks.

Wyant said he’s hopeful the county will receive upwards of 5,000 doses by the end of the month, again noting that he’ll know more on Monday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said it is working through distribution details with the revised vaccine allocation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.