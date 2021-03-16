After year of fighting COVID-19, nursing homes see hope

And Millisa Tierney, CEO at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls, remembers the calm before the storm.

“Two weeks prior, we were watching what was happening across the ocean, trying to prepare for what we could,” she said. “The following week, all of a sudden we were getting guidances and alerts from both the Centers for Medicare (and Medicaid) Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that we had to enact immediately.

“It really did feel like the entire country was writing a plan on the fly. It was new to everyone.”

The worst part of it all, Hansen said, was employees who had the virus but no symptoms. They wouldn’t know they were inadvertently putting their high-risk populations in harm’s way until they lost their sense of smell.

“This was the perfect killing machine for the folks that we take care of,” he said.

Working off their own internal plans first, then from CMS and CDC guidance that changed frequently as more information became known about the new virus, nursing home administrators worked hard to keep their elderly residents from falling victim to COVID-19.

Many made the decision to stop all visitations before federal guidance mandated it, which was hard on both residents and their families.