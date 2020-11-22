Ahead of Thanksgiving, hospital leaders, staff ask for community help to stop COVID-19 spread

The new guidelines came as the novel coronavirus surges throughout the state and locally. Statewide hospitalizations have risen from around 700 on Nov. 1 to a high-water mark of 1,527 on Nov. 18 before a slight decrease the past few days. The state’s 14-day positivity rate has been above 20% throughout the month, while the seven-day positivity rate, tracked by Johns Hopkins University, was at 50% or higher for a full week before a slight dip in recent days.

Pottawattamie County’s 14-day positivity rate has been at 20% or higher since Nov. 11, while the state has confirmed 19 COVID-19 deaths in the county in November. On Nov. 9 the Council Bluffs hospitals had 37 COVID-19 patients, then the highest of the pandemic, and has hovered around that number or higher since, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health. There were 43 on Saturday.

“People are scared when they find out they have COVID. This is an unknown virus,” Baumert said. “Our nurses could be caring for a neighbor, someone they go to church with. This is real to them. They’re fighting for the lives of our community members. We’re asking the community to fight with us.”

Both Baumert and Ann Schumacher, president of Mercy Council Bluffs, said that while hospital beds availability is decreasing, the biggest strain is continuing to provide adequate staffing.